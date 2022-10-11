City Council will hold a closed meeting Thursday to interview three finalists for Harrisonburg’s city manager position, according to spokesperson Michael Parks.
Following the interviews, City Council will deliberate on who would be the best fit for the job. Parks said council members could choose a candidate and make an offer, or they could decide additional time and candidates are needed.
Mayor Deanna Reed said council is eager to make a decision.
“If council feels that we have found the candidate, there’s a strong possibility we will decide on a candidate,” she said.
Parks said he does not anticipate action being taken after the closed session this week. When a formal decision is made, it will be announced publicly.
Parks and Reed said they cannot confirm whether there will be a city manager in office by the end of this year. Reed said a newly hired official often needs time to move, which can slow the process.
Reed said the most common question she hears from the public is about when a city manager is going to be hired.
“The city manager is the most important position for our city,” Reed said.
The city manager oversees around 800 staff members and takes part in all major decisions, Parks said. The advertised salary range is between $190,000 and $200,000.
The search for a city manager has been ongoing since the end of last year, when former City Manager Eric Campbell resigned. Parks said Campbell announced his resignation in September 2021 but remained on staff until the end of the year.
Parks said the search process halted in late May when George Hirschmann resigned from City Council.
During that two-month halt, Parks said, the city tackled a number of responsibilities. City Council appointed Richard Baugh to take Hirschmann’s seat. The city also gradually emerged from the pandemic and sought feedback on how to spend its federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, Parks said.
The hiring process “has been moving full steam ahead since the pause happened,” Parks said, having started back up in July.
As a result of the pause, some candidates found jobs elsewhere, but some new candidates applied during that time.
“City Council has been adamant that they are perfectly fine with taking their time with this,” Parks said.
Council has expressed confidence in Ande Banks, who has been serving as interim city manager since Campbell’s resignation.
Harrisonburg officials ran an online survey in May for the community to help with the job search. The survey asked respondents what skills and traits they wanted to see in the next city manager, as well as what issues should be top priority for the hired official.
Parks said 249 surveys were turned in, with roughly 50 pages of comments from the community on what they hope to see from the next city manager.
