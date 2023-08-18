Chris Jones', a Harrisonburg City council member, charges were changed and finalized on Aug. 15.
On Aug. 15, his case was finalized. His charge of DWI was changed to Improper Driving, and he was charged $250 for the offense, according to the General District Court online database.
On May 15, Jones had a hearing at the Harrisonburg/Rockingham General District Court, following his first offense of DWI, driving while intoxicated.
Jones has been a city council member since Jan. 1, 2015, and his current term will expire Dec. 31, 2024, according to Mike Parks, direct of communication for the city. Jones is also an advertising account executive for WHSV TV-3.
The Harrisonburg Police responded to a call on May 2 about a vehicle stopped near Maryland Avenue.
The Harrisonburg Police conducted a sobriety test and took Jones into custody, according to officials.
(1) comment
Imagine that...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.