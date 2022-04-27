After a marathon meeting two weeks ago, Harrisonburg City Council wasted little time when it met Tuesday as members approved two proposed projects on Harrisonburg’s north side.
Council unanimously approved a rezoning request for Northside LLC, represented by Holtzman Oil Corp., to rezone four parcels at 1441, 1451 and 1477 N. Main St. from industrial to business at the intersection of North Main Street and Mount Clinton Pike for a convenience plaza.
And council voted 4-1 for a rezoning request and special-use permit for Turkey Properties LLC, which seeks to build an apartment complex at 797 Chicago Ave. behind La Morena restaurant. Council member George Hirschmann was in opposition.
Both items were tabled at City Council’s meeting April 12.
Chicago Avenue Apartments
At council’s April 12 meeting, developers Fred Bosserman of APR Associates, Gil Colman of Colman Engineering, and Javier “Angel” Rodriguez, owner of the property, showed City Council a conceptual plan shifting the two apartment buildings 90 degrees.
The revised site plan is still fluid and could be subject to change, but Bosserman said developers are planning to pursue that plan.
Adam Fletcher, city director of community development, said city staff did not have concerns with the revised site layout. However, it is not proffered and therefore not legally binding.
According to city documents, developers will include a sidewalk connection to Chicago Avenue, a shared-use connection to the city’s path, and a 6-foot tall opaque fence along the property’s southern border.
Developers would also agree to a 500-square-foot recreational area, a minimum 10-foot vegetation buffer along the western property line and a 15-foot height limit for fixtures.
Bosserman said developers are intending to have a fence and trees on the western property line, and parking on the other side of the building near Chicago Avenue.
Harrisonburg’s Planning Commission and city staff recommended approval of the request.
When the item was tabled two weeks ago, council asked about the affordability and cost of the apartments. That was not discussed Tuesday.
Northside Gateway Plaza
Contrary to city staff’s recommendation to deny and despite Planning Commission being split on the decision, City Council unanimously approved a rezoning request for Northside Gateway Plaza.
Site plans show seven buildings that include a gas station and convenience store area, and six other buildings designed for purposes such as restaurants, stores, drive-thrus, banks or medical offices.
Roughly under an acre of the 5.5-acre property is in Rockingham County, and the Board of Supervisors already rezoned the part in the county.
Council member Laura Dent, who is on the city’s Planning Commission and voted to recommend denial, changed her stance Tuesday.
“I’ve really struggled with this one, because I would love to say no new fossil fuels, period, but I know we’re not there yet,” she said. “And I’ve come to see that this is a viable transition with the [electric car chargers].”
According to city documents, the site will include sidewalks for pedestrian access, roadway improvements and inter-parcel connections, solar panels, electric car charging, and a bus pad and easement along Mount Clinton Pike.
“It looks like that whole north end is sort of an economic boom waiting to happen,” Dent said.
Taxicab Ordinance Rewrite
City Council unanimously approved a second reading for revisions to Harrisonburg’s taxicab ordinance.
City Attorney Chris Brown said the goal was to allow taxi companies in Harrisonburg compete with transportation network companies, such as Lyft and Uber.
Brown said the revisions allow taxicab operators to set their own rate and display their rates on an app.
