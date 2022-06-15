Harrisonburg residents will see a 3-cent hike in the real estate tax rate effective July 1.
City Council unanimously approved raising the real estate tax rate to 93 cents per $100 of assessed value during Tuesday’s meeting. The increase is expected to generate $2.9 million in real estate tax revenue during fiscal year 2022-23, which starts July 1, according to city documents.
Revenue for the city will also increase because some property values have gone up, resulting in a 7.3% increase in assessments, according to the latest assessment review by the Commissioner of Revenue’s Office.
Council also unanimously voted to increase water and sewer rates. Residential monthly water bills will increase by $1, with an additional 5-cent increase July through November, and residential monthly sewer bills will increase by 60 cents. These increases will result in a $715,000 revenue gain for the fiscal year, according to city documents.
In other business, Richard Baugh was sworn in as interim council member at the beginning of the meeting. Council appointed Baugh to fill George Hirschmann’s seat after he stepped down last month due to health reasons. Baugh, a former council member and mayor, assumed all positions on boards and commissions previously held by Hirschmann.
In another unanimous approval, council granted Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance permission to host a 10- to 12-week concert series from July to September for three years beginning in 2023. The series would be free to the public and located in the grass lot behind City Hall.
Andrea Dono, executive director of HDR, said the organization plans to apply for a $90,000 Levitt AMP Music Series Grant to fund the concert series. She said the series would attract nationally touring artists and promote diverse music genres. Dono compared the series to Fridays on the Square, an event that provided free concerts on Court Square for 28 years.
“So many people said, ‘Please, bring back Fridays on the Square’ — we can bring back Wednesdays on the grass,” Dono said, eliciting chuckles from council.
Council member Chris Jones asked how accessible the series would be for people with physical disabilities. Dono said that if HDR receives the grant, accessible bathrooms and spaces will be available for people with disabilities to enjoy the concerts.
Council also unanimously approved the installation of “No Thru Traffic” signs in the Portland East neighborhood. Tom Hartman, director of public works, said several strides have been made to calm traffic in the neighborhood over the years, including installing stop bars and speed humps. While speed reduction has been observed, there has been a 20 to 25% increase in traffic volume in the neighborhood since 2018.
The “No Thru Traffic” signs will be installed on Portland Drive at Port Republic Road and Fieldale Place at Reservoir Street. Hartman said public works staff have direct connections with Google and Waze, so once the signs are in place, information can be sent to these mapping providers and the neighborhood route will be removed from their algorithms.
“The signs have to be in place,” Hartman said. “We can’t just call [Google or Waze] and say turn the road off. But if we have the signs, we can show that it is closed to new traffic. They’ll turn it off on their systems.”
Council also unanimously approved special event application requests for Best.Weekend.Ever. on Saturday, Magpie’s Juneteenth Celebration on Sunday and the city’s fireworks display on July 2. At the end of the meeting, Jones encouraged residents to attend the upcoming Best.Weekend.Ever. and Juneteenth events.
“This sounds like a great weekend to be a part of Harrisonburg,” Jones said. “It’s just great for us to be able to gather as one.”
