City Council met for its first budget work session on Thursday, where the lack of funding for HHS2 and allocations to Heritage Oaks Golf Course and the Harrisonburg Police Department were discussed.
On Tuesday, the Harrisonburg School Board approved a plan proposed by Superintendent Michael Richards to use federal funding from the American Rescue Plan to restart construction on HHS2, which has been on hold for about a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I know it’s hard to think about putting additional burdens on people when there has been a lot of challenges economically, socially and emotionally that people have endured throughout the pandemic,” Councilman Sal Romero, who works for the school system, said during Thursday’s work session. “But we can’t hide the fact we need another high school.”
City Council originally approved the roughly $105 million plan for the construction of a second high school, commonly called HHS2, in December 2019, a project for which bonds were slated to be covered by a 13-cent increase in the real estate tax.
The real estate tax rate is 86 cents per $100 of assessed value, and the proposed $293 million budget does not include any tax increases.
Romero also said he has concerns about potential rent increases by landlords as a result of a real estate tax rate increase. There are 10,370 occupied rental units in the city, according to data from a comprehensive housing study.
Romero, Mayor Deanna Reed and council member Laura Dent asked about Heritage Oaks Golf Course, which is operated by the city.
City Manager Eric Campbell said an ongoing golf course management study is slated for completion by the end of the month, followed by a land use recommendation review after another 30 days or so.
“If subsequently council makes a decision [that] it wants to close the golf course, we will have a discussion on how best to move through with that and what steps will need to be taken, but it is not parallel with the budget process,” Campbell said.
The proposed budget calls for $831,824, or roughly 0.7% of the budget, for golf course grounds and clubhouse management. The debt service on the course is about $440,000, with final payment slated for Aug. 2, 2029, according to city documents.
Dent asked about funding for the Harrisonburg Police Department Special Operations Division, which is slated to increase by over 50% from $1.38 million to $2.08 million, according to the proposed budget.
“The Special Operations Division encompasses various duties including traffic, criminal enforcement, gang task force, K9 officers, school resource officers, parking enforcement, auxiliary police, honor guard and special event public safety,” according to city documents.
Funding for the entire police department is slated to increase about $370,000 to $12.8 million, or 4.3%, of the $293 million budget, according to the proposed budget.
The increase is wrought by cost-of-living adjustments for staff, increased cost of maintenance of vehicles, workers compensation, liability insurance, retirements and capital outlay for replacement protective vests, computers and servers, according to city staff.
Campbell said the city is still waiting to receive guidance and funding from the American Rescue Plan, which the city has two years to spend.
“What I anticipate once we are given our official allocation and then we determine what it is eligible for, we use it in the budget process, we will bring [council] a list of recommendations for what we feel should be prioritized,” Campbell said.
Harrisonburg is slated to received $13.32 million from the American Rescue Plan, according to March estimates from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
There will be a public hearing on the budget at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, and council will meet for another budget work session on May 6.
The Tuesday meeting will be broadcast live on the city’s website at harrisonburgva.gov and on public education government television Channel 3.
The public will not be able to attend the meeting due to COVID-19 restrictions, but residents can call in via telephone at (540) 437-2687.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.