City Council will consider amendments to the newly passed budget for fiscal 2020-21 because of an estimated loss of revenue of around $6 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to city documents.
The total budget reductions proposed are $11.2 million, or 4% of the $281 million adopted budget. The general fund is proposed to decrease by $5.1 million, just over 4% of the fund.
The school fund is proposed to drop from $88.5 million to $85.5 million, with the largest hit to instruction, slated to lose nearly $2 million, according to city documents. The school nutrition fund will remain untouched at $4.5 million.
The public safety budget is slated to decrease from $27 million to $26.3 million, according to city documents.
Also proposed is a $215,235 reduction in government administration expenses, or 1.89% of the city’s spending on the functions, according to city documents.
At its May 26 meeting, City Council approved the budget aware that it would shortly be back on the agenda for modifications.
“It is my plan to bring to [City Council] the first meeting in June the first set of amendments to the adopted 2020-21 budget and we will lay out our estimates for revenues on the budget and what changes we think need to be made to stay in balance so to begin the fiscal year on July 1,” City Manager Eric Campbell said at the last meeting.
Council will also hear about a change in the solid waste management and refuse collection fees for residents.
The old fee structure was established in 2015, when the city was collecting all waste, including recyclables, from the same containers put out by city residents.
However, the city stopped the “all-in-one” collections as the recycling industry declined. The industry’s breakdown is due to an environmental policy shift in China, which restricted what materials it would take. Prior to the change, China was the world’s largest recyclables buyer, according to CBS News.
In the 2015 structure, the solid waste management fee is $15 a month with a possible $10 a month credit. The 2021 proposed fee structure would change to $11 a month but remove the possible $10 a month credit.
For refuse collection, the 2015 structure has a $25 a month fee for residents, which includes the $15 a month solid waste management fee. Commercial options range from $32.40 a month to $327.40 a month, including the $15 a month solid waste management fee.
The new proposed structure for the refuse collection would be $24 a month for residents, including the $11 month solid waste management fee and removing the $10 a month credit. Commercial options would also be changed to range from $31 to $331 a month, including the $11 solid waste management fee.
Residents can still take presorted recyclables to the city’s mobile unit, which goes to the Lucy F. Simms Center on Mondays, Westover Park on Tuesdays, Park View Mennonite Church on Wednesdays, the track near Waterman Elementary on Thursdays, and the Turner Pavilion on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.
The city’s recycling center at 2055 Beery Road is temporarily closed, according to the city’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.