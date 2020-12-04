Harrisonburg City Council will consider a proposal to add cameras to school buses to ticket drivers illegally passing the vehicles when the red "stop" sign is out, according to city documents.
The proposal is for a monitoring system that would capture license plate images and other information of vehicles unlawfully passing stopped school buses. The information would then be used by the police department to issue a civil penalty.
It is illegal to pass a school bus when it has the red "stop" sign extended while halted.
“Harrisonburg Police Department deploys officers to monitor and deter unlawful passing of school buses at those locations where it is possible, but continues to receive complaints about drivers unlawfully passing stopped school buses,” read a Nov. 13 document from Wesley Russ, assistant city attorney, to City Manager Eric Campbell.
If approved by council, the proposal would not have a fiscal impact on the city as staff would contract with a company for the start-up or maintenance costs in exchange for a percentage of total fines, according to city documents.
Five such safety cameras had been installed on Rockingham County Public School buses after discussions began in 2013, but the program was halted in August the following year. Then-School Board Chair Lowell Fulk said the primary reason for halting the program was issues with the camera company — RedFlex Traffic Systems of Arizona.
At least half of the 52 drivers flagged for passing a stopped bus between January and mid-April of 2014 were cited, according to data provided by the Rockingham County Sheriff's Department that year.
Mayor Deanna Reed could not be reached for comment Friday.
Harrisonburg School Board Chair Andy Kohen said he has heard comments from parents on a couple occasions about drivers passing buses illegally over his six years on the board, but that it hasn't been a "hot topic."
"I think it's fair to say any actions anybody can take that make children in our community safer, I would be in favor of," Kohen said.
Amendments to the city emergency gathering ordinance are also on the agenda for Tuesday, according to city documents.
On Aug 12., City Council passed a COVID-19 emergency ordinance limiting gatherings in the city to 50 or fewer people, with some exceptions for businesses, religious gatherings and protests. The ordinance originally was for 60 days and then renewed for another 60 by council on Oct. 13.
On Nov. 13, Gov. Ralph Northam announced new emergency statewide restrictions limiting gatherings to 25 — half of the city's gathering limit.
Staff recommend allowing the city's emergency ordinance to lapse on Dec. 12 to avoid confusion with new, more rigorous statewide emergency regulations.
"Council can re-enact the gathering ordinance if the Governor amends [the new COVID-19 emergency regulations] to remove the restriction on public or private gatherings if the COVID-19 pandemic emergency still exists and Council determines the restrictions on large gatherings is necessary for the protection of Harrisonburg’s residents," said a Dec. 2 city document from City Attorney Chris Brown to Campbell.
However, staff has also prepared an updated emergency ordinance to bring the city into compliance with the state's new 25-person gathering limit. If passed, the updated emergency ordinance would go into effect on Wednesday and expire at midnight on Feb. 10, unless otherwise changed by council.
Also during the meeting, council will consider an ordinance to vacate utility easements for Christian Light Publications Inc. at the corner of Chicago Avenue and Mount Clinton Pike. The firm is planning an expansion and is trying to relocate existing electrical utilities at the site.
The Harrisonburg company employs more than 80 people to create and publish Christian learning materials and a school curriculum for grades K-12, according to Andrew Crider, general manager of Christian Light Publications.
“The main thing that we’re trying to accomplish is to have a little more warehouse space so we can save and store material a little more efficiently as well as package and ship orders more efficiently,” Crider said.
He said it is still early in the expansion process and cannot provide more information on a price tag for the project.
“I’ve known for five years that this was coming and it’s just we’re now arriving at this point,” Crider said.
