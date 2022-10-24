A few topics of interest are on the agenda for Tuesday’s regularly scheduled City Council meeting.
Council will give an update on its search for a city manager, discussing the process publicly and outlining the next steps, said Michael Parks, city spokesperson.
Council interviewed three finalists for the job at a closed-door meeting on Oct. 13.
Deputy City Manager Ande Banks has been serving in the role on an interim basis since Eric Campbell resigned the position at end of last year.
Parks has said the search process halted in late May when George Hirschmann resigned from City Council.
The city manager oversees around 800 staff members and takes part in all major decisions, Parks has said. The advertised salary range is between $190,000 and $200,000.
Also Tuesday, City Council will hear an update on new state requirements for municipal buildings, which go into effect July 1.
The 2012 Virginia High Performance Building Act was amended in 2021 to apply high-performance building standards, or green building standards, to municipal buildings, according to the City Council meeting agenda.
New buildings 5,000 square feet or larger must meet these new standards.
Renovation projects where the cost exceeds 50% of the building’s assessed value must also meet these standards.
For localities with a population over 100,000 the act took effect on July 1, 2021. For localities with populations under 100,000, such as Harrisonburg, the requirements go into effect July 1, 2023.
The building standards are more stringent than those previously in place, said Keith Thomas, sustainability and environmental manager. They create new environmental guidelines regarding energy efficiency and use, which the city didn’t have before.
The new standards are expected to increase initial construction costs but also reduce operational costs, such as electricity.
In other business, council will consider a request from Katerin Mejia-Centeno for a special-use permit to operate a day care at 922 Jefferson St.
The day care will run Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m, according to a letter from Mejia-Centeno to City Council and staff.
Mejia-Centeno wrote that she plans to care for a maximum of 10 children without hiring employees.
Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval on Sept. 14.
