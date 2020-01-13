City Council will hold nine public hearings at Tuesday’s meeting, including potential funding priorities for the Community Development Block Grant, a short-term rental request and an appropriation of $6 million for the new high school.
There will be two hearings on Community Development Block Grant funding, which is expected to be $576,000 for the 2020-21 program year.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which administers the grant, allocates money to local programs, nonprofits and city departments to revitalize neighborhoods, expand affordable housing and economic opportunities, and improve community facilities and services.
Only 15% of the grant can be used for public services outside of Harrisonburg’s local government. Nonprofits normally must apply under public services.
There are more than 125 interested parties for money in Harrisonburg, according to city documents.
There will also be a hearing regarding a $6 million supplemental appropriation for the general and school capital project funds.
The appropriation will provide interim funding for the Public-Private Infrastructure and Education Act agreement until permanent financing is in place, according to city documents.
City Council approved the Harrisonburg School Board’s Public-Private Education and Infrastructure Act agreement for the construction of the new high school with Nielsen Builders Inc. at its Dec. 10 meeting.
The city’s total budget will increase by $12.4 million, according to city documents. The general fund will increase by $6.2 million, the general capital projects fund will increase by $433,325 and the school capital projects funds by around $5.7 million.
Council will also consider a request for a special-use permit for a short-term rental at 1045 Carriage Drive.
Jeannie Marie Turner requested to rent one accommodation space in the basement of her home for up to two guests.
Staff and Planning Commission have recommended approval.
Also on the agenda will be a request from CFP Partners LLC to acquire a special-use-permit at 1592 CF Pours Drive to allow for business and professional offices.
The applicant has requested to have offices in a vacant 5,170-square-foot building. The property is around 1 acre.
Staff and Planning Commission recommended approval with the condition that business and professional offices associated with medical and heath care facilities and offices be prohibited.
In other news, the council will consider adopting the first phase of the Environmental Action Plan and look to appoint members to the Harrisonburg Electric Commission, Planning Commission, Harrisonburg Transportation Safety and Advisory Commission and the Building Code Board of Appeals.
Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 409 S. Main St.
