Harrisonburg City Council will have a public hearing for the second round of $4.6 million the city has received from the CARES Act during its meeting today, according to city documents.
The CARES Act funds are about 1% of the city’s budget and can be only be used to address costs directly related to the city’s COVID-19 response, according to city documents.
A preliminary plan for the spending was approved at the last City Council meeting on Sept. 22.
In other public hearing business, Orange Sky Investments LLC is requesting a special-use permit to operate a short-term rental at 165 New York Ave.
Council will also consider extending the emergency amendment limiting gatherings to 50 people. Council originally passed the measure on Aug. 12 to last for 60 days beginning on Aug. 13.
Also on the agenda is a measure to expand the number of commissioner seats on the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority board from five to seven and name three new members to the board as there is a vacancy.
If approved by council, the new members would be Luciano Benjamin, a recent graduate of James Madison University and unsuccessful Democratic primary candidate for City Council earlier this year; Christine Fasching Maphis, a JMU faculty member with over 20 years of experience as a psychiatric and mental health nurse; and Kevin Coffman, an employee of the Virginia Employment Commission who works with veterans, according to city documents.
Council will also consider a resolution to reduce the interest rates for two outstanding debts with Atlantic Union Bank.
One bond from 2012, with an interest rate of 2.2%, was issued for the Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation facility, while the other bond is from 2017 and was issued for the Eastern Source Water Supply Project with an interest rate of 2.94%.
Staff of the city and Atlantic Union Bank have reached an agreement to modify the 2012 bond’s interest rate to 1.079% and the 2017 bond’s interest rate to 1.62%.
If approved by council, the change will save the city $178,000 over the next seven years for the 2012 bond and $780,000 over the next 17 years for the 2017 bond, according to city documents.
In other business, Cobbler Valley Development is requesting approval from council to subdivide a roughly 5.66-acre parcel into two parts and putting a street between the two at 585 and 611 Pear St. The property is currently farmland and will lead to a housing development, according to photos from a city staff PowerPoint presentation.
The Northeast Neighborhood Association is also seeking two special-use permits to build out the Dallard-Newman House at 192 Kelley St. as a museum and community center.
One of the special-use permit requests is for the community center itself and the second request is for a reduction in the number of required parking spaces for the site.
City staff and the Planning Commission recommended approval with conditions, according to city documents.
NENA President Karen Thomas said that if the project is approved, the site is slated to be open by spring of next year. Phase one of the project will begin if council approves the plan, but NENA will still need to raise $100,000 to begin phase two of construction, according to Thomas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.