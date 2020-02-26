City Council’s translation services were used for the first time during Tuesday’s meeting, as residents who live in a trailer park sought resources and support regarding ongoing disputes with their landlord.
“Regardless of what council was able to do or not, I think it provides, again, that opportunity for the residents to engage with their representatives,” Councilman Sal Romero said.
Sandra Rodriguez and three other members of her family spoke a little English but primarily Spanish through a translator to convey their concerns to council.
“Hopefully, this will open the doors for more people in our community who want to come and voice their concerns about the challenges that they’re facing so we can support them along the way,” Romero said.
The city offers translation services in Spanish, Arabic and Kurdish during City Council and Planning Commission meetings. The service was first offered for Spanish only in July, with Arabic and Kurdish added later.
Those who want to use the service must request an interpreter four days before the meeting for which they want assistance.
In other news, council unanimously approved the transfer of more than $568,000 sourced from local, state and federal grants to the city school system.
The move will not increase taxpayer costs, according to city documents.
Most of the money, nearly $486,000, will be used for instruction, while $62,000 will be spent on technology, more than $14,000 for operations and maintenance, and $6,000 for transportation, according to city documents.
Also on Tuesday, council appointed members to three city boards, the Economic Development Authority, the Towing Advisory Board and the Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board.
Three city residents named to the Economic Development Authority were Thomas Hook, former chief operating officer of Friendship Industries, Michael Goertzen, program manager at Serco Inc., and Jennifer Maclin, an unemployed practice manager.
Two city residents who work in the towing industry, Jon “Jake” Guinn, the owner of 1st Choice Towing and Recovery, and Dale Layman, the secretary-treasurer of Layman’s Auto and Towing Service, were named to the Towing Advisory Board.
Maclin also applied for a position on the towing board, along with Weyers Cave resident and two-year Harrisonburg Police Department volunteer James Huddleston. However, neither were appointed by council.
The six-person towing board is slated to include two members from the towing sector, two members of the general public and two members of law enforcement, according to the city’s website.
Roy Norville, the vice president of human resources at Shenandoah Valley Organic, was appointed to the Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board in another unanimous council decision.
Council also approved the event applications for the Girls on the Run 5k on April 26, the Eastern Mennonite University Spring Commencement Ceremony on May 3, the Strawberry Festival on May 16, and Farm to City on June 20.
