Harrisonburg City Council voted Tuesday to give a one-time bonus to city employees to recognize their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A second vote is needed before staff can start allocating the money, according to Michael Parks, city spokesman. The total amount to be distributed is about $1.3 million, according to city documents.
Parks said 750 to 800 full-time employees will receive bonuses of varying sizes, and City Manager Eric Campbell and other leadership staff, including department heads, will decide how much which employees get. Employees of Harrisonburg City Public Schools are not eligible.
Public safety employees, including in the police and fire departments and staff of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center, are in the top brackets of bonuses, according to Parks.
Those in the top brackets who were employed on or before July 1 are slated to receive $2,500, while those employed after July 1 are slated to receive $1,500, according to city documents.
Parks said not every member of the public safety departments would be guaranteed to end up in the top two tiers of bonuses.
Other full-time workers employed on or before July 1 are slated to receive $1,500, while full-time workers hired after July 1 are slated to get $750.
Part-time workers who clocked an average of 20 hours or more a week between March 27 and Friday are also slated to receive $750, while part-time workers with less hours are slated to receive $250. However, Campbell will decide if workers who clocked an average of less than than five hours a week during the same period will receive bonuses.
In late summer, Rockingham County staff decided to pay deputies and firefighters an extra $2,500 each in hazard pay with funding from the federal CARES Act. At the time, Harrisonburg first responders told the Daily News-Record they were frustrated that no such hazard pay was slated for them.
“We were already beat up a little bit in the court of public opinion for not responding as soon as the county did,” Councilman Chris Jones said later in the meeting when discussing how the bonus rates should be set.
Parks said employees will be notified of how much they are slated to receive after more work is done, provided council approves the measure.
Also during the meeting, council declined to amend the ordinance banning gatherings of more than 50 people.
The ordinance was originally passed by council in early August with some exemptions for religious gatherings, wedding ceremonies and receptions, schools and protests, as well as working employees or contractors.
The amendment would have added nonprofits and business operations to the list of exemptions, though they still would have had to adhere to state emergency laws limiting gatherings to 250 people or in excess of 50% of building capacity.
City Attorney Chris Brown said he has heard from public safety employees that “things are generally trending in the right direction, but we’re probably still about where we were a month ago, frankly.”
Brown also said the ban was useful in the city stepping in on large events over Halloween weekend.
Council members said now is not the time for the change.
“I just think it’s not time to relax our guidelines. I think we just need to get though the winter and see where we’re at,” Mayor Deanna Reed said.
She said she hasn’t heard an “outpour” from residents with problems with the ordinance in its current form.
“We’re in a good place. I’d just hate to mess it up,” Reed said.
In other gathering news, council approved a request from the Church of Incarnation at 292 N. Liberty St. to use the adjacent city-owned parking lot for observers to attend Sunday service from their vehicles parked in the lot until May 2021.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, council approved a lease for nearly 10 acres of city land to be used for a solar farm.
The 1.4-megawatt installation is projected to generate about 3 million kilowatt hours of power, which translates to powering roughly 250 homes, according to a previous interview with Brian O’Dell, the general manager of the Harrisonburg Electric Commission.
The site is slated to begin producing power by the second half of 2021 and is expected to offset about 70,000 metric tons of carbon over its lifetime, according to O’Dell.
At its Aug. 25 meeting, council approved HEC’s purchase of the vacant land, then owned by Acorn LC, for $550,000. The land is valued at $545,000, according to city documents, and the purchase by HEC had no impact on city coffers, according to city documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.