As taxes spike next year to pay for the new Harrisonburg high school, some council members expressed strong opinions on the ramifications of potentially losing the Denton building after already having lost the old Harrisonburg High School as potential tax revenue.
In 2006, James Madison University made an offer of $16.9 million to buy the old Harrisonburg High School, located at 395 S. High St. It’s now known as Memorial Hall and houses classrooms along with baseball and softball locker rooms for JMU.
“If we still owned [the old high school], it could have been used for a school or something else that could give us tax revenue,” councilman George Hirschmann said in a Wednesday interview. “It’s water under the bridge now and I don’t know what the potential would be to buy it back.”
But if there was the option to buy it back, Hirschmann would like to see it happen, even if it were a long shot.
“It would have bailed us out. We could have used it and it’s just unfortunate we don’t have that opportunity now,” he said. ”We are looking into a new elementary and middle school and we could have used that old high school for that.”
Councilman Richard Baugh said he would have liked to still have the old high school.
“The city had gotten the full life out of that building that, at the time, they were looking at what it would cost to get the building up to speed — electrical and other things — that made it look unattractive to deal with,” Baugh said. “The land was valuable but the building was kind of a mess to use for the current high school.”
According to Baugh, the old high school had around six or seven expansions to accommodate the growing number of students over the years.
“I think that was the deciding factor — it just wasn’t up to par to be used for a new high school, but the community wouldn’t want to see an iconic building like that torn down,” he said.
Charles Chenault, a graduate of Harrisonburg High School and James Madison University who served on the City Council for two nonconsecutive terms, was part of the unanimous vote in 2006 to sell the old high school building to JMU.
“I still think it was a good idea to have sold it. It was us moving ahead and if we hadn’t done it then I don’t know where we would be today,” he said.
He said if the council at the time hadn’t taken action to sell it, the city wouldn’t have Skyline Middle School or Smithland Elementary School.
“We essentially traded an under constructed, under repaired and underused school for more schools,” Chenault said. “Everyone forgets that the old high school wouldn’t suffice from a construction standpoint for what needs to be up to standards in the school’s today.”
He said the renovations the old school would have needed would have been as expensive as the current Harrisonburg High School was to build.
The current Harrisonburg High School was built on the basis that it could be expanded, according to Hirschmann.
“That’s how it was designed — to be built onto. But then everyone said they didn’t want to do that and it’s stupidity on the School Board to not work with what we have now, and the city has to take some responsibility for it as well,” he said.
Hirschmann added that no one knew back then that there would be the influx of students, “so that’s why they were considering a middle school and sold the old high school to have the money for a middle school.”
The current high school opened in 2005 with a capacity for 1,360 students, but about 1,800 were enrolled at the beginning of the 2018-19 school year.
The population is continually growing, with 1,877 students projected for next year, according to estimates last week from the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia.
By 2022, Weldon Cooper forecasts the city will have 2,111 high school students.
“With the new school, I don’t know that they bought the land with the idea to expand on it,” Hirschmann said. “I wouldn’t expect the School Board and city to expand when they didn’t do it with the current school and that’s what frustrates me.”
With the new high school, the real estate taxes will go up from 86 cents per $100 of assessed value to 99 cents per $100 of assessed value.
Harrisonburg’s Director of Communications Micheal Parks said Wednesday that assuming the city moves forward to the bond market in the next few months, the city will quickly have to start making payments, which means the taxes would increase starting July 1, 2020.
“It is not clear yet whether the entire increase will come at that time or if we will be able to phase in the increase starting at that point,” he said.
Parks said the city manager’s office won’t have those answers until going to the bond market.
Parks said that the tax hike to 99 cents doesn’t include other plans for the rest of the city’s budget, which could further increase tax rate. He said that the city manager’s office has not discussed the idea of requiring a flat fee for each student who attends the high school.
“We are not aware of the legality of that idea. But, suffice it to say, it would take quite a fee to make much of an impact on a $104.5 million project,” he said.
While discussions are taking place on how to manage the funding for the project, Harrisonburg and Rockingham County representatives are having discussions about buying the Denton building on Court Square for increased court space, but certain council members are not in favor of the idea.
The Denton building lies on two parcels in the city of Harrisonburg with three addresses — 50 S. Liberty St., 58 S. Liberty St. and 61 Court Square — with a combined assessed value of nearly $3.9 million, according to 2019 data from the Harrisonburg City Real Estate Information System.
Councilman Chris Jones said he would never be in favor of taking the Denton building offline from its current use.
“It should stay in the hands of the retail businesses being used and the affordable housing,” Jones said. “It would take city revenue offline but, more importantly, I don’t want to hurt the retailers and individuals living there.”
He said the city and county should find other options for core services outside of the Denton building.
“We have over saturated our downtown with the criminal justice system and we don’t need to give more square footage to that,” Jones said. “Instead, what we should be doing is lowering the amount of repeat offenders so we don’t have as many people in the jail system.”
Jones said he would rather repurpose the Heritage Oaks Golf Course, whether cutting it back to nine holes or taking it away altogether, to bring in more city revenue.
“I think home builders and retail developers would be great for those 205 acres,” he said. “And I do want to make sure we take care of the current employees there and they can remain city employees.”
Hirschmann also thinks it would be a shame to lose the Denton building, but said the trick is that the city and county still need to come up with more space for the courts.
“I think if we all look hard enough, we could come up with another decision instead of disturbing people,” he said.
But the idea to shut down the golf course is not in the cards for Hirschmann.
“I think Chris Jones’ idea to do that is stupid,” he said. “I know people in the city would be incredibly upset, so there’s no reason to even consider that.”
Looking at other areas to bring in more city revenue to help offset the cost of the new school or finding ways to cut down on the cost would be ideal to the council, who all had concerns with the toll it would take on the city’s debt capacity and residents’ taxes. But Hirschmann ultimately wants to see a for-sale sign go back on the property purchased for the high school.
Nielsen Builders Inc. broke ground on the $5 million land south of Stone Spring Road between Interstate 81 and South Main Street this week.
“Once you stick a for-sale sign up on that property, things can aim in a different direction and maybe we could get all or most of that money back,” Hirschmann said. “Today’s a little hole and tomorrow it’ll get bigger. But if there’s too big a hole in the ground then it’s too late to go back.”
