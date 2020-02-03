On Monday, Massanutten Technical Center announced the headliner for its third annual Community Day, which will be held on May 30.
After dropping hints for the past week and a half, it was announced that country artist Craig Morgan will be performing, along with Country Line and guest Aiden Hutton.
Morgan has been on the music scene since 2000 after releasing his self-titled debut album for the label Atlantic Records before the closure of its Nashville division.
In 2002, Morgan signed to the independent Broken Bow Records, on which he released three studio albums: 2003's "I Love It," 2005's "My Kind of Livin'," and 2006's "Little Bit of Life."
These produced several hits, including "That's What I Love About Sunday," which spent four weeks at the top of the Billboard country charts while also holding the No. 1 position on that year's Billboard Year-End chart for the country format.
Morgan has charted 17 times on the Billboard country charts. Besides "That's What I Love About Sunday," six more of his singles have reached that chart's Top Ten: "Almost Home," "Redneck Yacht Club," "Little Bit of Life," "International Harvester," "Love Remembers," and "Bonfire."
Morgan lost his oldest son, Jerry Greer, 19, in a tubing accident in 2016.
Tickets for the concert are available on Massanutten Technical Center's website at www.mtcva.com and are $35 for premium and $25 for general admission.
Along with the concert, Community Day will be a free event for the community to enjoy food trucks, activities for kids and an open house, with safety demos throughout the day.
