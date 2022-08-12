With the start of another school year just around the corner, Rockingham County Public Schools and Harrisonburg City Public Schools are closely watching enrollment numbers.
Thursday was Harrisonburg City Public Schools' registration day, and as such it is too early to tell what enrollment will be for the school division, said Tracy Shaver, chief financial officer for HCPS.
However, what can be looked at is the number of students the school division budgeted for this year. This number is important because it determines how much state funding the school division will receive, which is broken down in part through the average daily membership, or ADM. Prekindergarten students are not included in the ADM because funding for those students comes through a separate avenue.
Therefore, the projected ADM is always lower than the enrollment because it doesn't include pre-K.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools has budgeted for an ADM of 6,300 students. However, Shaver thinks the actual enrollment for the 2022-23 school year will be closer to 6,600.
HCPS also budgeted for an ADM of 6,300 students for the 2021-22 school year. Prior to this coming school year the state provided the funding for a school division's budgeted ADM regardless of whether they met that number or not. School divisions were "held harmless" during the last school year because the effects of the pandemic made it difficult to predict how many students would enroll.
This year, those safeguards will not be in place, which makes correctly identifying the ADM crucial so as not to come out underbudget in terms of state funding, Shaver said.
HCPS has seen an increase in enrollment every year for the past 10 years, with the exception of the 2020-21 school year when the pandemic meant virtual learning and more families than usual choose home-schooling.
"Harrisonburg bounded back nicely, and we're anticipating increases this year," Shaver said.
As of Thursday, Rockingham County Public Schools had 11,447 students registered in PowerSchool.
"It's tricky to project how many changes will happen, which is why we typically don't provide enrollment numbers until the first day of school," said Superintendent Oskar Scheikl. But as it stands currently, RCPS has an enrollment of 11,447 students, which includes prekindergarten through 12th grade.
According to the Virginia Department of Education, RCPS had a 2021-22 fall enrollment of 11,310 students. If the current enrollment for the 2022-23 school year holds it will represent a 1% increase.
Rockingham County Public Schools budgeted using the ADM number of 10,851, which is just slightly higher than last year, Scheikl said.
Rockingham County students will return to the classroom on Aug. 24. Harrisonburg students will return to the classroom on Aug. 23.
