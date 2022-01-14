As COVID-19 cases surge in the community, the schools are feeling the uptick a well, which is keeping students out of the classroom as well as causing staffing issues.
However, Rockingham County Public Schools and Harrisonburg City Public Schools officials say a return to virtual learning is currently not planned.
RCPS exceeded 1,000 total cases of COVID-19 among students and staff since Aug. 23 this week. As of Thursday, the school division has had 1,191 total cases. There are currently 15 staff members and 331 students in quarantine in addition to 125 students and 29 staff members in isolation after testing positive.
While these numbers are high, RCPS is utilizing substitutes, principals and Central Office staff to keep school doors open and cover the absences due to COVID-19, the flu and those carrying for a family member, said Superintendent Oskar Scheikl.
“There are lots of contingencies,” Scheikl said.
While it’s not beyond the scope of possibility that at some point there might be a staff shortage that will cause a school to temporarily return to virtual learning, it is not on the table right now and is not something that is being considered for the school division as a whole.
The goal is to keep students and staff healthy and in the school buildings, Scheikl said. To that end, RCPS is starting a new pilot program, possibly next week, through the Virginia Department of Health at Broadway High School, Wilbur S. Pence Middle School and McGaheysville Elementary School.
Students who come into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 whether in a school or in a community setting would normally then have to quarantine for five days. With the implementation of “test to stay,” students have the option of masking and testing daily for five days instead of quarantining. As long as they test negative each day they can stay in school.
The pilot program is subject to parental approval. The tests will be provided through VDH, Scheikl said. The school division is also looking to implement a similar program for teachers. However, it would be the responsibility of the school division to provide tests for employees. Scheikl said they are talking to vendors to see if they can get their hands on tests for employees.
According to the VDH and the University of Virginia, the omicron variant is expected to spike the last week of January and it is believed that current cases numbers are about a third of what they will climb to, Scheikl said.
While also facing staffing issues, Harrisonburg City Public Schools was able to acquire 53 new temporary substitute teachers through the education program at James Madison University, said Superintendent Michael Richards. This, along with the permanent substitutes hired for each elementary school, helped cover the increase in staff absences this calendar year.
HCPS had 426 total cases of COVID-19 since Aug. 24. Currently, there are 57 staff members in isolation after testing positive and a little over a dozen more in quarantine.
This time of year, HCPS sees an average of 25 to 35 employees calling out sick each day. Currently, that number is at 55, Richards said.
“Staffing is a challenge,” Richards said. “It is a daily struggle for campuses to cover.”
Along with the influx of substitutes from JMU, Central Office staff have stepped in to help teach classes. And because of that, HCPS has “kept relatively normal operations,” Richards said.
For that reason, and because schools are considered among the safest places for students, Richards does not foresee a time when HCPS has to return to virtual learning.
“If the time came when a school couldn’t cover the students’ needs, [closing] would be temporary,” Richards said. “We’re OK right now.”
Bus drivers continue to be an issue, the shortage of which precedes the pandemic. Richards was informed this week that there may be interruptions in school bus service due to staffing challenges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.