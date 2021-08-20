This is Sonny Meyerhoffer’s first year in charge of parking at the Rockingham County Fair.
With hundreds of cars rolling onto the fairgrounds every night, it’s a big job. Throughout the week, he will rely on the help of 190 volunteers — a different crew of 30 every night.
But like most aspects of the Rockingham County Fair, which started Monday and ends Saturday, it wouldn’t be possible without volunteers.
“It’s usually not that stressful,” Meyerhoffer said of coordinating parking. “But it was stressful Monday night when it rained all night. All of my people were soaked. But you gotta do it.”
And there is the occasional angry fair attendee, like the one this week who yelled at Meyerhoffer for not letting him park in a handicapped-accessible parking spot without a handicapped sticker or license plate.
But it’s also about helping people. Meyerhoffer saw a woman with a baby strapped to her pushing a stroller Monday night in the rain and getting absolutely drenched. Meyerhoffer, in a golf cart, went over to the woman and gave her a ride into the fair.
For Meyerhoffer, the fair is part of his roots. He began showing animals in the 1960s as a kid. He remembers when the fair moved to its current location in 1980.
Now, it’s a family affair. His five kids have shown animals in the Rockingham County Fair, and this week two of his kids are helping him with the parking.
But the best part for Meyerhoffer is getting to see people he knows. “I just like to say hi and how are you when I see them in the parking lot,” he said.
Dennis Cupp knows the importance of volunteers, and estimates that the fair relies on the help of over 1,000 people throughout the week. But he’s strictly in an attendee capacity these days.
Cupp spent 30 years as the general manager of the fair. Now, the fair pass he wears around his neck says “retired.” Over the years, Cupp has been the secretary, vice president, president, fiance chair and a volunteer, along with his three decades as the head honcho.
Cupp said what makes the fair special is the roots in agriculture. More than 600 animals will be shown this week by 4-H and FFA students from all over.
“And the food is all provided by community nonprofits,” Cupp said. “We don’t allow food trucks.”
Ron Williams is serving his second year of a two-year term as the president of the fair. He manages the board and makes sure that the fair is consistently turning out top-notch entertainment and activities and is continuing to move forward.
It may seem like a stressful job, but Williams said that when you have a board as sharp, dedicated and passionate as this one, it makes the job easy.
Despite the rain, which Williams is quick to point out is great for farmers and agriculture is at the heart of what the fair is all about, they have not had to cancel any of the grandstand musical acts this year.
“It’s such a blessing,” Williams said of the fair and the opportunity to serve as president.
