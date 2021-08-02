The topic of transgender student rights and the law that says they have the right to use a bathroom that aligns with their gender identity comes up frequently.
It was true on Saturday at the Rockingham County Republican Committee headquarters, where a campaign rally was held. State and local officials were in attendance, as well as Rockingham County School Board members and hopefuls.
Among them was Jackie Lohr, who represents District 1 on the School Board. According to Daryl Borgquist, chairman of the Rockingham County Republican Committee, Lohr stated that “boys would not be using girls’ bathroom.”
Lohr clarified this statement by saying it’s about the definition of “boy.”
“If a student is consistently asserting their gender as a girl, they can use the girls bathroom,” Lohr said. “We have to do what the law says.”
Lohr said it’s been frustrating because there are many misconceptions about the issue of bathroom use by transgender students, and while the School Board has been trying to get the correct information out there, louder voices have prevailed.
Lohr said a student cannot just walk into whatever bathroom they want on any given day. Students’ gender identity is something that will have been discussed between the student, parents and building administration. Once that has been established, the school will work with the student to make sure they have access to a bathroom where they feel safe and comfortable.
And it’s something that has been going on for years.
“Anyone who is uncomfortable using the bathroom should talk to their principal or guidance counselor,” Lohr said.
Despite the issue being handled and has been for years, the concern over the issue of bathrooms has incited the public. It’s part of the reason why Ernest Calhoun has announced a write-in campaign against Lohr for the District 1 seat on the Rockingham County School Board.
Calhoun is a Valley native living in Broadway. He has four children and is running on a platform that is anti-transgender rights policy, anti-mask mandate, pro-law enforcement in schools, honesty with parents, and anti-critical race theory, according to his campaign page on Facebook.
Lohr discovered Calhoun’s bid on July 20 and said, “It saddens me that our community is so upset and angry, especially about things that will never come to fruition.”
Lohr said Rockingham County has always been a forward-thinking school division, and many of the issues that other school divisions are dealing with have already been dealt with.
Along with the District 1 School Board seat, District 3 is up for grabs. Running on the ballot this fall are Hilary Irons, Matt Cross and Lori Mier.
