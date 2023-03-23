Court Square Theater announced an expansion of its successful summer musical theater camp program, designed to provide area students opportunities to explore and hone their actings kills and increase their understanding of the theater world. Three camps are available in July 2023:
• Touring Musical Theater (rising grades 9-12), July 10-15
• Exploring Musical Theater (rising grades 5-8), July 17-22
• Discovering Musical Theater (rising grades 1-4), July 24-29.
Each camp meets Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturday, 2 to 6:30 p.m., for a performance showcase. The early bird fee for each one-week camp is $299. After April 15, registration is $349. Information and registration forms for the camps are available at courtsquaretheater.org/act-one/summer-theater-camp.
Registration closes June 12, unless the maximum number of participants is reached prior to that date.
“Based on the success of our first Summer Camps offerings, we decided to add a third camp this year to allow us to accommodate more participants and to provide an improved breakout by grade level,” explained CST Managing Director J.P. Gulla. “Registrations are already pouring in,” he added, noting “we only have a handful of spaces remaining in the camps for rising grades1-4 and 5-8.”
Financial-need-based scholarships are available for each camp, Gulla noted, with applications available at courtsquaretheater.org/act-one/summer-theater-camp. Scholarships are provided in part through a Mary Spitzer Etter Endowed Fund grant from The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham. All three Musical Theater Camps allow students to experience the many components that come together to create a stage production. Topics include foundational skill-building in acting; theater protocols; auditioning; ensemble work; getting headshots; introductions to movement and dance; exploration of Musical Theater; as well as cross curricular tie-ins with literacy and core academics.
Each camp ends on a high note by performing selected songs from a musical revue. The camps are part of CST’s ACTONE program designed to foster a love for and understanding of theater through instruction in the various aspects involved in bringing a production from script to stage. ACTONE also encompasses a spring musical with youth participants and a fall production featuring community actors ages 60+, this year in “SteelMagnolias”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.