In addition to playing the innkeeper in the 2002 Broadway revival of “Man of La Mancha,” J.P. Gulla’s storied acting career on and off Broadway also includes a role in a production of “Jekyll and Hyde.”
Like Dr. Jekyll and his alter ego, Mr. Hyde, Gulla, the new managing director of Court Square Theater, brings a combination of unlikely characteristics — though none are evil.
Jenny Burden, executive director of the Arts Council of the Valley, which runs the theater, said that’s part of the reason why Gulla was chosen to be the new managing director.
“He’s just perfect for this job,” Burden said. “Because he has a background in theater, which is that right side of the brain, but he also has that left side of the brain with his experience running businesses and with his MBA.”
Gulla takes the helm as the downtown Harrisonburg theater — shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic since last year — is set to reopen soon.
Gulla received a bachelor of fine arts in acting/directing from DeSales University, along with a master of fine arts in acting and master of business administration from Catholic University of America. He also started and owns two pageantry businesses and was the director of sales at Massanutten Resort, and is bringing a combination of business smarts and a passion for performance to the role of managing director.
“One [of my goals] is to make our theater self-sustaining through programming,” Gulla said. “As a nonprofit organization, you know, you have to look at your books and look at your money that you have to come in and what you have to put out. The only way to change that is to make ourselves make money by doing things like programming that can add to our income ... to keep us afloat, and hopefully there will be a surplus.”
Gulla also served on several board positions for the Valley Playhouse and was a founding member of the Maryland Shakespeare Festival. Gulla is also a former member of the Arts Council of the Valley’s board of directors.
Gulla and Burden said they’re planning to use the space as much as possible, with more live performances, along with B-run movies, film festivals, classic films, kids’ theater camps and anything with a performing arts or community-use bent.
“I want to use it as much as possible,” Gulla said. “I personally want every day to have something going on. Because if a theater like this sits, that is a shame, for a theater to sit blank. That’s a shame for us, and it’s a shame for the community. Because if you have the opportunity to be able to open up your stage — we call it a deck in theater — and place things on your deck and have people have a good time and really start to understand performing arts, then you’re really doing what your purpose of a theater is. Otherwise, what is it there for?”
The first event to be held at the reopened theater will be the Hispanic Film Festival, slated for Sept. 29 to Oct. 3.
Valley Playhouse is also getting ready for a performance of “Alice in Wonderland” in October that Gulla will direct, along with assistant director and Valley Playhouse board member Claire Wayman, who said this will be her eighth show working with Gulla. Wayman, a lifelong community theater person who came to the area in 2014, said she worked with Gulla first as an actor, then as an organizer.
“He is definitely an actor’s director,” Wayman said. “He lets you play with different ways your character can be. He has such an amazing resume of both directing and acting in shows.”
Wayman said in addition to being passionate and a “delight to work with,” Gulla’s business chops have also shined through, especially during a fall 2019 Valley Playhouse production of the musical “Annie,” which she co-directed with Gulla.
“We made the most money on that show in a long time for the Valley Playhouse,” Wayman said. “He knew we have to do big, well-known musicals that have lots of kids in the cast, because kids have families. We sold out multiple performances for ‘Annie,’ and I feel like that was his business brain kicking in thinking about ways to get butts in seats, so to speak.”
For the “Alice in Wonderland” show, Wayman said rehearsals focus on character development, led by Gulla. Wayman said families can look forward to an energetic and fun show.
“It’s going to be super fun, super zany,” Wayman said. “A really great respite from what’s going on in the world. Lots of fun characters. This is our second week of rehearsal, and people are just really getting into their character and their roles and just really gelling with the cast, so it’s going to be a really fun show.”
Though Gulla owns multiple businesses in pageantry and has served in various arts leadership positions, he said running a space that teaches the arts has been a lifelong goal of his, and he’s passionate about the role of managing director.
“We have a space right now that’s just kind of sitting here, and we know why — it’s not even open yet to the public, there’s things that have to happen — but I want it to be something that everybody is welcome to, everybody comes and supports,” he said. “And it shouldn’t be just one group. No, it should be everybody. I believe that the theater is the heartbeat of the community. I honestly do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.