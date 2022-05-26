Cases of COVID-19 are once again resurging across the country and in the Shenandoah Valley. Throughout the pandemic, the number of cases reported in area schools has mirrored what's been going on in the community, and that is no exception with this most recent variant.
According to the New York Times, cases in Harrisonburg are up 45% and hospitalizations are up 174%, as compared to two weeks ago.
In the last two weeks, Rockingham County has seen a 32% increase in cases and a 174% increase in hospitalizations as well. However, number of COVID-19 deaths remains low for both Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
Rockingham County Public Schools is reporting 51 active cases as of Wednesday. In the weeks prior, RCPS was reporting COVID-19 cases in the single digits.
Every school is reporting at least one COVID-19 case with the exception of Fulks Run Elementary School, Ottobine Elementary School, Peak View Elementary School, Rockingham Academy, and Central Office.
While most schools are seeing only three or four cases, East Rockingham High School has 10 active cases.
The schools with the highest total number of COVID-19 cases since reporting in August are:
- Broadway High School -- 233
- Turner Ashby High School -- 186
- Spotswood High School -- 180
- East Rockingham High School -- 172
- Massanutten Technical Center -- 165
Harrisonburg City Public Schools has not seen as much of an uptick in COVID-19 cases, but numbers are higher than they have been the last few months. They are reporting 30 total cases as of Wednesday.
The number of cases are:
- Bluestone Elementary School -- 3
- Keister Elementary School -- 2
- Smithland Elementary School -- 1
- Spotswood Elementary School -- 5
- Stone Spring Elementary School -- 0
- Waterman Elementary School -- 3
- Elon Rhodes Early Learning Center -- 1
- Skyline Middle School -- 0
- Thomas Harrison Middle School -- 3
- Harrisonburg High School -- 12
Students have just over two weeks left of school before going home for summer break. The last day of school for Harrisonburg students is June 9. Summer session begins on June 20. The last day of school for Rockingham County students is also June 9.
