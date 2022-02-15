The number of COVID-19 cases in area school divisions is slowing despite the ongoing omicron variant surge. School divisions are crediting the continued use of mask-wearing and other mitigation strategies for the decrease in cases. A decrease in cases also means a decrease in the number of students who need to be out school to quarantine.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools as seen a total of 814 cases of COVID-19 since the school year began in August, including student cases and staff cases.
HCPS has seen a large decrease in the number of students having to quarantine, with the exception of Harrisonburg High School, which remains high. The total number of quarantined students and staff dropped from 380 on Feb. 1 to 197 as of Monday.
Quarantine numbers are:
• Bluestone Elementary School — 1
• Keister Elementary School — 0
• Smithland Elementary School — 31
• Spotswood Elementary School — 3
• Stone Spring Elementary School — 5
• Waterman Elementary School — 3
• Elon Rhodes Early Learning Center — 2
• Skyline Middle School — 2
• Thomas Harrison Middle School — 22
• Harrisonburg High School — 124
“Removing masks now would lead to many more quarantines than we would have by keeping masks on,” Superintendent Michael Richards has said. “That’s based on the calculus used to determine when a student needs to quarantine. During a surge, numbers will go up no matter what we do. Keeping masks on reduces the rate of increase in cases; it doesn’t eliminate the increase.”
Rockingham County Public Schools has 83 active cases, down from 143 on Feb. 1. It has had 2,007 total cases since Aug. 23. RCPS does not include information on quarantining students on its COVID-19 dashboard.
The top schools for total reported cases are:
• Broadway High School — 189
• Turner Ashby High School — 165
• Spotswood High School — 155
• Massanutten Technical Center — 149
• East Rockingham High School — 142
COVID-19 dashboards for HCPS and RCPS can be found on the divisions’ websites.
Pending a decision made in the Virginia Supreme Court, or a bill signed into law stating that masks must be made optional in Virginia schools, HCPS will continue requiring masks for the foreseeable future, and RCPS will revisit them on Feb. 28.
