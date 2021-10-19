For the first time since about the time the school year started, the number of Harrisonburg City Public Schools students in quarantine has dropped below 100.
At its height, the number of students quarantining because of getting COVID-19 or being around someone who tested positive was well over 200, with more than half of that coming from Harrisonburg High School alone.
As of Monday afternoon, the number of HCPS students quarantining was 77.
The total number of cases for the school division has also leveled off. As of Monday, the school division was reporting 161 total cases since Aug. 24.
Rockingham County Public Schools is also seeing a leveling off of cases. With about twice as many students as HCPS, it had more than double the total number of cases. But currently there are no active staff cases and only six active student cases. This is one of the lowest reported active case loads since students started school in late August.
As of Monday, RCPS has had 395 total cases. The schools with the highest reported cases are Broadway High School, East Rockingham High School, Turner Ashby High School, William S. Pence Middle School and Massanutten Technical Center.
Cases of COVID-19 among school-aged students have been far greater this year with the delta variant than they were last year. Currently the vaccine is only available for students 12 and older, but emergency use for students 5 to 11 is being sought and could be available by the end of the year if not earlier.
Colleges and universities are also seeing a much lower case load of positive COVID-19 students and staff.
As of Sunday, James Madison University was reporting only 10 active student cases and a total of 323 cases as of Aug. 10.
Just over 92% of students at JMU are fully vaccinated with only 1,605 students choosing to sign an assumption of risk waiver. These 7.7% of students have to test weekly for COVID-19. Failure to do so three times will result in a student being unenrolled from the university.
Eastern Mennonite University is reporting only one active case and only 13 cases in total since reporting began on Aug. 30.
As of Monday afternoon, Bridgewater College has not updated its COVID-19 dashboard for the week of Oct. 11 through 17. But as of Oct. 11, it was reporting no new cases and 28 total cases as of Aug. 24.
BC has a student vaccination rate of 90%. Students and staff who choose not to get vaccinated must test three times a week.
The vaccination rate for faculty and staff is 92% and there have only been four total cases since Aug. 24.
