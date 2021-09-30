The number of COVID-19 cases and the number of students quarantining continues to climb for both Rockingham County Public Schools and Harrisonburg City Public Schools, according to information from COVID-19 dashboards. But rates are slowing.
A week and a half ago, RCPS was reporting 286 total COVID-19 cases in four weeks. Since then, 31 additional cases have been reported. The East Rockingham High School attendance zone previously had the highest rate of positive cases, but the Turner Ashby High School attendance zone has eclipsed it.
Fulks Run Elementary School remains the only school that has not reported a positive case. There is one active case involving a central office employee, according to the COVID-19 dashboard, having previously reported none.
Harrisonburg High School peaked with 151 students in quarantine last week, but that number is now down to 108. In total, 207 HCPS students are in quarantine. That number was approaching 300 last week.
Despite the number of students quarantining, HCPS has only reported 146 total positive COVID-19 cases between students and staff.
This month, the Harrisonburg School Board approved a vaccine mandate for employees, with mandatory weekly testing for those who refuse to get vaccinated.
Both HCPS and RCPS have decided to take part in a program called ViSSTA, which provides rapid tests from the Virginia Department of Health to randomly test students who opt into the program. It can also be used for staff members who want to participate. It adds another layer of protection, said Oskar Scheikl, superintendent of Rockingham County Schools.
