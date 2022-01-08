The holiday break for students has meant climbing instances of COVID-19 in area schools.
The omicron variant is leading to more mild or asymptomatic cases and a shortage of tests means cases are surging across the country, including Rockingham County Public Schools and Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
Total cases since Aug. 23, 2021 for RCPS has surged to 893 as of Friday afternoon. There are 98 active cases, the most the school system has seen since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.
Schools with the highest number of total COVID-19 cases are:
- Broadway High School: 102
- Turner Ashby High School: 68
- Massanutten Technical Center: 64
- East Rockingham High School: 63
- Wilbur S. Pence Middle School: 62
- Spotswood High School: 61
- J. Frank Hillyard Middle School: 52
- Montevideo Middle School: 45
- John Wayland Elementary School: 41
- Cub Run Elementary School: 35
Spotswood High School has the most active cases with 15 as of Friday afternoon.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools does not differentiate between active cases and total cases, but does list total quarantined students by school. HCPS has had 320 total cases since Aug. 24.
The total number of quarantined individuals at this time is 243.
The numbers for each school are:
- Bluestone Elementary School: 14
- Keister Elementary School: 10
- Smithland Elementary School: 20
- Spotswood Elementary School: 20
- Stone Spring Elementary School: 14
- Waterman Elementary School: 27
- Elon Rhodes Early Learning Center: 7
- Skyline Middle School: 25
- Thomas Harrison Middle School: 28
- Harrisonburg High School: 97
