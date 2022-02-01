The number of COVID-19 cases in area school divisions remains high as the omicron variant surges. However, school divisions are hopeful that decisions to continue masking will keep students in the classroom.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools has reported a total of 690 cases of COVID-19 since the school year began in August, including student cases and staff cases.
HCPS continues to see a lot of students out of school to quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tests positive.
Quarantine numbers are:
• Bluestone Elementary School — 17
• Keister Elementary School — 15
• Smithland Elementary School — 32
• Spotswood Elementary School — 20
• Stone Spring Elementary School — 17
• Waterman Elementary School — 19
• Elon Rhodes Early Learning Center — 23
• Skyline Middle School — 33
• Thomas Harrison Middle School — 74
• Harrisonburg High School — 130
“Removing masks now would lead to many more quarantines than we would have by keeping masks on,” said Superintendent Michael Richards. “That’s based on the calculus used to determine when a student needs to quarantine. During a surge, numbers will go up no matter what we do. Keeping masks on reduces the rate of increase in cases; it doesn’t eliminate the increase.”
Rockingham County Public Schools has 143 active cases among students and staff as of Monday afternoon. It has had 1,750 total cases since Aug. 23. RCPS does not include information on quarantining students on its COVID-19 dashboard.
The top schools for total reported cases are:
• Broadway High School — 176
• Turner Ashby High School — 147
• Spotswood High School — 145
• Massanutten Technical Center — 136
• East Rockingham High School — 125
COVID-19 dashboards for HCPS and RCPS can be found on the divisions’ websites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.