Both Harrisonburg City Public Schools and Rockingham County Public Schools are participating in the student-based COVID-19 Virginia School Screening Testing for Assurance. Both have matched with a company that will administer the testing, which should begin in a couple of weeks.
The Virginia Department of Health announced ViSSTA — an opt-in program for any public school division or private school that wants to participate — last month.
ViSSTA will provide testing vendors, supplies and staffing to support the end-to-end testing with the goal of maximizing resources available to schools to navigate full in-person instruction and minimize added responsibilities to existing school staff, according to the VDH website.
RCPS and HCPS have been working with VDH to get the program off the ground, and testing will begin for the city schools in two to three weeks, said April Howard, chief officer for student support for the school division.
"All of the behind-the-scenes things that need to take place are happening now," Howard said.
Now that the school division has been matched with a vendor, they will enter into a memorandum of understanding and consent forms will go out to parents who want their child to participate.
School divisions are responsible for identifying students and staff to be in the pool of randomly selected individuals each week. Student participation is subject to parental consent and it is the responsibility of school divisions to collect those forms and provide the testing space. The VDH’s vendors will handle the rest.
School districts apply for a grant that fits the extent of how much they want to participate in the program. For example, Harrisonburg City Public Schools applied for a large grant because it wants to use the program to the maximum extent possible. HCPS wants to randomly test students, and it can also be used by employees who have chosen not to be vaccinated.
Parents have to give permission to participate and no student will be tested without a consent form, according to school officials.
This testing is different than that of symptomatic students. When students appear to be symptomatic of COVID-19 or have come into close contact with someone who tested positive, they are sent home with a testing kit. The kit includes a telehealth session with a medical professional who walks the family through the testing process. They then wait for the rapid results to come in.
Rockingham County is also in the process of being matched with a vendor, said Superintendent Oskar Scheikl. He was not sure how much longer it would be until testing begins.
RCPS has already reached out to families about their interest in having their student participate.
Fifty percent of families responded that they would not participate in the testing program, 30% said they would, and 20% said they would if it could lead to masks being optional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.