Free COVID-19 testing scheduled for Monday in Harrisonburg has been rescheduled to today.
According to the Virginia Department of Health's Central Shenandoah Health District, drive-thru testing will be available at Hillandale Park from noon to 2 p.m.
Testing will also be held on Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the park.
— Staff Report
