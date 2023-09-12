There has been an increase in physical ailments, such as COVID, flu and gastrointestinal issues, since school started according to Sentara.
"From the schools, we are starting to see some COVID,” said Dr. Jennifer Derby, staff family physician at Sentara Family Medicine at Timber Way.
"Predominantly, what I'm seeing is upper respiratory infections and diarrhea, [and positive COVID and flu test,]", said Derby.
Derby said COVID is acting differently and said doctors have seen diarrhea and vomiting that is testing positive for COVID. There is also still sore throat and nausea symptoms associated with COVID.
“For upper respiratory infections, I'm telling people go ahead and check for COVID,” said Derby. There are still guidelines and precautions that should be taken.
“The information that we're being given is that this new COVID shot should cover most of the strains,” said Derby.
Illness are going to get more frequent as the season goes on and Debry recommends getting the new COVID shot. She also recommends getting the flu shot. These steps can be taken as preventive measures.
“I am strongly recommending the flu shot to people this year, because I've already seen some of it and some of it has been kind of yucky,” said Debry.
“Remember, you might have some achiness after getting vaccines, the goal is not to prevent you from getting sick at all. The goal is to keep you from getting ICU levels,” said Derby.
With patients that have coughing, congestion, sore throat and high fever, Tamiflu can be provided, said Derby.
For individuals experiencing gastroenteritis they should hydrate well, said Derby. Metamucil can also help bulk up stool and Pepto Bismol can coat the gut to protect it, said Derby.
“For upper respiratory infections, I recommend vitamin C and zinc," said Derby. "In addition, Tylenol and Ibuprofen can help with discomfort and lozenges can help with coughing. If you're having ear pain and fever, we do want to see you though ... The symptoms that we're seeing is mild compared to what they were in the past. And we're not seeing nearly as many hospitalizations, so that's good. But I do encourage people to stay out of schools when they're ill."
If a child has diarrhea, vomiting or fevers they should not go to school.
Impacts of COVID on Learning
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced ALL IN VA, a comprehensive plan to support Virginia’s students facing the continued detrimental impacts of COVID-19 learning loss, declining academic performance and absenteeism, according to a press release by The Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin.
Virginia’s Standard of Learning scores demonstrate that student achievement remains well below pre-pandemic levels, according to the press release. The Youngkin administration is taking further, aggressive action to ensure all Virginia students get the academic support they need to recover learning loss, boost their attendance and academic performance.
“The ALL IN VA plan is built on proven best practices in learning loss recovery, literacy education, and school attendance. We know what works, and Virginia’s students will benefit with high-intensity tutoring built into students’ day by school divisions investing this money in proven models that get results. Our students deserve nothing less,” said Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera in the press release.
The ALL IN VA plan is a three-pronged approach to accelerate the learning loss recovery by addressing attendance, literacy and learning, according to the press release. To read Governor Youngkin’s ALL IN VA plan visit, ALL-In-Virginia.pdf.
As COVID increases it is apparent that the need for plans, such as ALL IN VA, are needed as children continue to be impacted by COVID.
