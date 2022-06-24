The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has signed off on both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months to 5 years old, and the Central Shenandoah Health District will begin offering the vaccines at clinics on Monday.
Pfizer's vaccine is for children 6 months to 4 years old. It is a different vaccine than Pfizer's vaccine for children 5 years old to 11 years old, and each dose represents about one-tenth the strength of the adult Pfizer vaccine, said Jordi Shelton, communications specialist for the Central Shenandoah Health District.
The Pfizer vaccine is a three-dose set that does not include a booster. The second dose of the vaccine is given after three weeks and the third dose is given after at least two months.
Side effects of the Pfizer vaccine were similar after all three doses, Shelton said. Soreness at the injection site was most common. For older children the most common systematic side effect was fatigue and irritability for the younger set. Side effects resolved after a few days.
The Moderna vaccine is for children ages 6 months to 5 years and is a two-shot series given four weeks apart. Each dose of the Moderna vaccine is one-quarter the strength of the adult vaccine, making it similar in strength to the Pfizer vaccine, Shelton said.
Side effects from the Moderna shot were most common after the second dose and resembled the same effects as the Pfizer vaccine, but also with mild headaches reported.
Shelton said the Virginia Department of Health is recommending the vaccine, either Pfizer or Moderna, for all children ages 6 months and up. Children as young as 6 months who are unvaccinated can still experience severe symptoms, hospitalization or even death. Children who have gotten COVID-19 are also recommended to get the vaccine, as the two together increases efficacy, Shelton said of the CDC's findings.
"We know that the vaccines are safe and are working," Shelton said. She added that while the vaccine has been available to adults since approximately January of 2021, children ages 6 months to 5 years have been vulnerable throughout. "All in all, this is really good news."
The Central Shenandoah Health District of the VDH will begin offering clinics for families on Mondays beginning next week. Clinic hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every Monday with a lunch break between 11:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Hours on July 4 will be limited. This will take place at the Harrisonburg Health Department, located at 110 N. Mason St., Harrisonburg.
Although there will be enough vaccines for the Valley, Shelton said parents are encouraged to go through their child's pediatrician if they can to seek vaccinations and information pertaining to what vaccine to get.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools plans to offer families vaccinations, including the COVID-19 vaccine, this fall in its new Health Services Center, which will be located at 640 S. Main St., said Superintendent Michael Richards.
Now that the vaccines are widely available, Rockingham County Public Schools is not planning to host any vaccine clinics this fall unless requested by the Virginia Department of Health, said Superintendent Oskar Scheikl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.