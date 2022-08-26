082722_dnr_Hardees Crash_1

The intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Reservoir Street is closed after a truck destroyed a utility pole Friday evening. There were no reported injuries. The crash shut down parts of Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Reservoir Street for hours as crews responded to the scene. The driver, whose name was not released, was charged with failure to maintain proper control of the vehicle and for not being licensed, according to Michael Parks, spokesperson for the city of Harrisonburg.

 Daniel Lin / DN-R

