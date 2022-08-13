Efforts to calm traffic in Harrisonburg's Sunset Heights neighborhood will begin next week.
On Monday, work will begin to raise the intersection at Chestnut Drive and Ohio Avenue, according to the city's public works department. The intersection will be closed to traffic while work takes place.
City crews will also build a speed cushion on Maryland Avenue close to Trinity Presbyterian Church, and another on Dogwood Drive south of the Westover Park entrance.
Traffic is prohibited near road work on Dogwood Drive and Maryland Avenue during construction, but roads will open to traffic in the evenings, according to the city's public works department.
Construction is expected to take two weeks, according to the city.
Harrisonburg Public Works Department said it has worked with neighborhood residents and police to develop a traffic calming plan for the area. The raised intersection and two speed cushions are measures used to assist with intersection safety, speeding and cut-through traffic, according to the city.
Road markings will be added following the construction of the raised intersection and speed cushions.
