Six people came out to the Harrisonburg School Board work session Tuesday to voice their thoughts about who will serve a partial term on the board. In addition, dozens of comments that were submitted electronically were read.
While many comments addressed who people want to see take over former Chair Nick Swayne’s seat, just as many were addressed at who they do not want to see on the School Board.
An endorsement by Rockingham County School Board member Matt Cross seems to have hurt the chances of city School Board candidate Corin Jackson, who is also on the ballot for Harrisonburg School Board this November. Cross posted his support for Jackson on his campaign Facebook page on Thursday.
For every comment in support of the other candidates for Swayne’s seat, Diane Foucar-Szocki and Thomas Domonoske, there were just as many made about concerns over Jackson’s connection to Cross, or to say that her motivations to run seemed political.
Parent Sarah Southerly said via electronic communications that she is concerned about Jackson aligning herself with an elected official who is targeting LGBTQ+ youth.
Amanda Leach, also a parent, said she was worried that Jackson’s experience and background are not aligned with the values of Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
“I am deeply concerned about Corin Jackson,” Leach said.
Parent Susan Crosby said the next School Board member needs to represent the best interests of all students.
Along with concerns about Jackson’s ties to Cross, commenters were also concerned about her lack of experience — something that both Foucar-Szocki and Domonoske possess after having served on the School Board. Commenters also expressed concern that if Jackson is elected to the School Board this fall, a seat will once again become vacant.
Jackson was not without her supporters, however. Former educator Pam Gray talked at length about the qualities possessed by the recently deceased Queen Elizabeth II before endorsing Jackson.
Barbara Knuck said Jackson would bring a diversity of thought to the School Board.
Those speaking out against Jackson were also in favor of either Domonoske or Foucar-Szocki. However, the latter received the overwhelming majority of support from commenters.
Commenters talked about their impressive resumes, their thorough answers to School Board interview questions two weeks ago, and their ability to be able to hit the ground running given that they both have served on the board previously.
The School Board will choose a new School Board member next Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.