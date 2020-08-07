The Central Shenandoah Health District will have free COVID-19 testing, though by appointment only, on Aug. 14 from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Hillandale Park, according to a release from the district.
To be tested, a resident must have COVID-19 symptoms or have had close contact with another person with COVID-19.
To register, respondents have to call 1-855-949-8378 before noon Thursday.
— Staff Reports
