The Central Shenandoah Health District will discontinue its COVID-19 hotline on March 30.
According to CSHD, the hotline was implemented in March 2022 and assisted people in making vaccine and testing appointments, connected them to resources, offered help with referrals, and provided cleaning, hygiene and isolation recommendations related to the pandemic.
The hotline received near 3,000 calls over the past year, officials said.
“The COVID-19 hotline has played a pivotal role in COVID-19 prevention by providing real-time assistance and information,” said Dr. Elaine Perry, interim director of the CSHD, in a statement. “We are so grateful for the time and dedication of our staff as they made this effort possible.”
The Virginia Department of Health still operates its statewide COVID-19 call center, available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
