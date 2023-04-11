CWS Harrisonburg will be out and about in the community April 19 for the Great Community Give.
From 9:30 – 11 a.m., community members can find CWS Virginia Director Susannah Lepley and Village to Village Executive Director Heidi Dove for coffee and conversation at Coffee Hound. Later, from 2–7 p.m. CWS Harrisonburg and NewBridges Immigrant Resource Center will host a collaborative benefit happy hour at Pale Fire Brewing Co. Donors who make a gift to one of the three organizations through the Great Community Give giving page will be eligible for perks and prizes at the events.
Established in 1988, CWS Harrisonburg serves and advocates for refugees, asylum seekers, unaccompanied children, and immigrants in the Shenandoah Valley. CWS Harrisonburg is dedicated to helping new neighbors integrate and thrive, and reach their full potential as contributing members of the community. In collaboration with community organizations, individuals and faith groups, CWS Harrisonburg provides services ranging from initial reception and welcome to ongoing employment and career training, children’s and youth programming, mental health and wellness, family resiliency and intensive case management, immigration legal services, advocacy, and emergency response.
“One of the things we love about the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County area is the incredible network of organizations working toward a more just society. We try to prioritize the good of the entire community over our individual organizations,” said Lepley, “and we want to encourage mutual support between nonprofits especially when our missions overlap.”
CWS Harrisonburg works in partnership with Village to Village to support initial welcome and reception housing needs for new arrivals. Village to Village collects, organizes, and stores household items donated by the community for refugee home furnishing, and when CWS secures an appropriate apartment or house for a new neighbor, Village to Village coordinates a team of volunteers to set up and furnish the home.
“We are so thankful for Heidi Dove and the Village to Village Welcome Home Project. Because of this partnership our newest neighbors can begin the rebuilding process in a lovingly furnished space that feels like home,” said Lepley.
CWS Harrisonburg has also worked together with NewBridges over the years, most recently to assist Ukrainian arrivals in the community. NewBridges provides legal assistance and is a source of guidance for immigrants who need access to local resources.
“CWS Harrisonburg and NewBridges both provide immigration legal services, but the need nationwide and locally for these services is immense. We are glad to have NewBridges working in their capacity to serve the immigrant community. We believe that the community is best served if we can work collectively to create welcome for all, and that’s what we’re working toward with these partnerships,” said Lepley.
