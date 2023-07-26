Miracle Treat Day is set for Thursday to support UVA Health Children’s for the Shenandoah Valley.
On Thursday, Dairy Queen locations in Harrisonburg and throughout the Shenandoah Valley will donate $1 or more from each Blizzard sold. This will benefit UVA Health Children’s as part of the national Miracle Treat Day, per an email by Eric Swensen Public Information Officer of UVA Health.
The money raised will be used to support research and equipment at UVA Health Children’s. It will also be used to aid programs to make children and families more comfortable while they receive care, said Swensen.
The participating locations are Harrisonburg Dairy Queens at 1755 Virginia Ave. and 78 S. Carlton St., Elkton Dairy Queen at 108 Blue & Gold Dr., Bridgewater Dairy Queen at 506 N Main St., Verona Dairy Queen at 79 Lee Hwy and Stuarts Draft Dairy Queen at 2647 Stuarts Draft Hwy.
