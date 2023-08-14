Overdose Emergency Department visit rates, for Virginia, for all types of drugs has increased since 2017.
In 2017, the overdose rates were 45.5 per 10,000 visits. In 2021, the overdose rate was 65.8 per 10,000 visits, according to data by Virginia Department of Health.
In 2021, there were 21,618 visits for all types of drug usage, 10,897 visits for opioid usage and 1,899 visits related to heroin usage at emergency departments in Virginia.
The overdose rates for males in 2021, at emergency departments, increases with age and peaks between ages 25 to 34, depicting more of a bell curve over the course of a male's life, according to data by VDH.
For women, the highest number of overdoses in 2021, at Virginia’s emergency departments, is between ages 15 to 19. That number then decreases for ages 20 to 24 and then slightly increases for those between 25 to 44, before it decreases again over the course of a female’s life, according to data by VDH.
In Rockingham County, in 2021, there were 42.7 overdoses per 10,000 Emergency Department visits for all types of drugs, according to data by VDH.
In Augusta County, the overdose rate has increased from 24.3 overdose per 10,000 emergency department visits for all types of drugs in 2017. To 53.3 overdose per 10,000, according VDH.
There has been a steady increase of drug overdose deaths, in Virginia, from 2018 to 2021, for all-drug related drug overdose deaths, according VDH.
Information for 2022 data, regarding drug overdose deaths in Virginia, is not available on the Virginia Department of Health website, at this time.
The Legal System
“There's certainly an increase [in drug usage]. It's not as drastic … as other parts of the country,” said Christopher Bean, Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney in Rockingham County/City of Harrisonburg.
Bean works with drug trafficking cases and the local drug task force.
Over the course of his 20-year career he has noticed that there is a difference in the type of drugs being used and the “collateral effects” those drugs can have, according to Bean.
“Methamphetamine is the most popular drug in this part of the state,” according to Bean’s observations.
Regarding manufacturing and purchasing of the drug, Bean said, it is “entirely based on economics.”
If the price of methamphetamines reaches a certain level, "then it seems people turn to trying to manufacture it themselves,” through homebased meth labs, said Bean.
Since creating methamphetamines is difficult and dangerous, when the price of methamphetamines is low, then people purchase the drug off the street, said Bean.
Fentanyl is also a concern in the area. One of the many scary parts of fentanyl is other drugs like cocaine, methamphetamine and kratom — to name a few — can be laced with fentanyl, said Bean.
The unsuspecting drug user has then put something in their system that they were not prepared to handle, said Bean.
Even if someone trusts their dealer, the dealer may not know the drug is laced, said Bean.
Bean does drug trafficking prosecution and is the attorney for the drug court program.
Drug court allows individuals that are struggling with drug abuse to enter a drug treatment program that is supervised by the court, rather than having a jail sentence.
“It's actually a nice balance” … "to see that there is another side to this” … “people can come through this and create a different life for themselves,” said Bean.
“I tend to encounter a number of people who … are truly serious about getting clean and getting out of that life,” said Bean. “It's definitely a positive thing to see."
Treatment and Recovery
If an individual has concerns about drug abuse, a referral to a treatment program such as Sentara Outpatient Behavioral Health can be made.
Robin D. Breeden, LCSW, Life Recovery Coordinator and Alison Moats LCSW, Outpatient Behavioral Clinician both work for Sentara Outpatient Behavioral Health and help those struggling with addictions. Regarding drug use at their office, clients are mainly assisted for opiate and methamphetamine dependencies, said Breeden.
If someone is struggling with drug or alcohol abuse, referrals can be made to Sentara’s office from the individual themself, the courts, hospitals, doctors or other behavioral health agencies, said Breeden.
Once a person comes to the office of Sentara an intake meeting with a therapist will take place. During the intake there will be discussions about where the person is with their addiction, according to Breeden.
“With that initial assessment, there's no judgment," Moats said. "A lot of folks carry a lot of shame or guilt in talking about their addiction. Our job is not to judge, but to … meet them where they are and then figure out what's going to help them."
During the meeting a treatment plan will be created. This varies from person to person based on their need and situation, said Breeden. Some plans can include individual therapy, group therapy or inpatient treatment. The duration of treatment also varies among individuals based on their needs.
There are also after care plans, step down plans, smaller programs and maintenance programs offered for their continued sobriety, said Breeden.
Sometimes individuals' relapse and do not know the reason for their relapse.
Most of the time relapses occur because “they stopped going to meetings, they stopped going to counseling and they stopped using the skills that they had used and developed during the program,” said Breeden.
“Typically, if I see somebody coming back it is because they just kind of stopped taking care of themselves and their recovery,” said Breeden.
Other times relapse occurs due to environmental reasons.
Friends, social acquaintances and even an individual's own family can impact their likelihood to use drugs again, according to Moats.
“You can only be in the candy store for so long and you're gonna buy candy,” said Breeden.
"It's just so difficult though, if that is the community you were raised in. And you go back to that community” ... “it's real hard to maintain sobriety, [but] not impossible,” said Breeden.
Situations like this can be taken into consideration when developing an individuals recovery plan, said Moats.
The people, Breeden has seen, stay successful with recovery when they are “pretty knee deep” in recovery, programs, counseling or at church, said Breeden. Support can help with “triggers,” said Breeden.
Even though individuals who are struggling with an addiction are similar in addiction, everybody’s different. Their pathways [to recovery] are going to be different,” said Breeden.
There are other programs in the area that offer help to those struggling with addiction, Strength In Peers, SMART Recovery and NA, said Breeden.
“Don't quit quitting,” said Breeden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.