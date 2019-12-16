The Rockingham County School Board has chosen dates for decisions on redistricting, whether it will happen and what the grandfathering rules will be.
It was announced in November that due to overcrowding issues on the east side of the county — in the urban development area — some schools would have to be redistricted to alleviate the enrollment growth that is projected over the next five years.
Superintendent Oskar Scheikl has asked for a decision in January in order to give staff time to create schedules for students and inform parents where their child will be attending school for the 2020-2021 school year.
Several meetings have taken place since the November redistricting announcement and have been heavily attended.
Scheikl said that school board has requested that the vote on grandfathering rules, should the board choose to redistrict, be voted on during the Jan. 13 meeting at John Wayland Elementary School.
Grandfathering is one topic that parents are keen to learn the vote on. It will determine who, if anyone, will be allowed to remain at their current school next year. Rising seniors will most certainly be allowed to finish out their schooling at their current high school, Scheikl said.
Rockingham County Public Schools Staff is running the numbers to see who else could be allowed to remain at their current school and still alleviate the issue of crowding.
The board will then debate and vote on the issue of redistricting as a whole during the Jan. 27 meeting at the Keezletown Ruritan Hall.
Due to crowding in the Spotswood area, staff is recommending to move 158 students from Montevideo Middle School to Elkton Middle School and 207 Spotswood High School students to East Rockingham High School beginning next year.
In 2021, the recommendation is to move 21 Plains Elementary School students and 15 John C. Myers Elementary School students to Fulks Run Elementary School, and 67 students from Mountain View Elementary School and 33 John Wayland Elementary School students to Ottobine Elementary School.
Many parents have been upset by this decision, and Grottoes Town Council approved a resolution asked the school board to delay voting on this matter until other problem-solving solutions can be discussed.
