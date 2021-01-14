The deadline for new trash bin selection has been extended, according to a press release from the city of Harrisonburg.
Residents can request a 48-gallon bin instead of a 96-gallon, or a second 96-gallon bin, with additional fees for the second bin, until Jan. 24 via a postcard that has been mailed to city homes.
Residents will automatically receive a 96-gallon toter bin otherwise. — Staff Reports
