Nearly one year after first contact, Starship Technologies is bringing more of its delivery robots to James Madison University.
“The demand is definitely there from the JMU campus,” said Dave Haygood, operations site lead for the delivery robot company.
“We have 58 robots currently on site. That number has plans to go up in the future,” he said.
That means another 10 machines next week and potentially even more in the future, according to Haygood.
The robots are like delivery drivers, said Emily Cozic, marketing coordinator with food service provider Aramark at JMU. Students order food and can pay $1.99 as a delivery fee to have Aramark staff load up the robot with an order and the machine to trundle across the grounds to a given point the customer wants on campus, she said.
The machines use a variety of sensors and cameras to navigate their way, Haygood said. Though the robots are about 95% autonomous, they do sometimes require humans to remote in to help cross roads or navigate difficult terrain, he said.
“Safety is key,” Haygood said.
On JMU’s campus, the robots cover several miles a day on average, according to Haygood. The service operates from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
A delivery robot “can go all the way from Subway on Grace Street, if it really needs to, all the way over to the east side of campus,” Haygood said. “As long as somebody’s willing to wait for the robot to get there, it’ll make that journey for them.”
At night, the robots return to the former D-hub eatery-turned-study hall along Duke Drive on campus. A portion of the building is set aside for the machines’ home base. This robotic nest is “lovingly” called the hub by the 10 staff JMU Starship Technologies workers, according to Haygood.
Starship Technologies was founded in 2014 by European entrepreneurs Ahti Heinla, an Estonian, and Janus Friis, a Dane, who both helped create the video conferencing system Skype.
The company and its robots began operations on the JMU campus on March 23 of last year, Haygood said. Its starting stable featured 36 of the nearly fully autonomous robotic deliverymen.
Universities and food providers were already looking for a solution to getting food to customers the “last mile” that Starship Technologies aims to bridge, according to Haygood.
“A lot of that kind of synced up with what universities are doing,” he said.
The first university the company partnered with was George Mason University in Fairfax County in January 2019, according to the company website. The robots can now be found on over a dozen campuses, including JMU, and several localities, including Modesto, Calif., where they deliver groceries.
In January, the company’s robots made their millionth delivery, according to Starship Technologies’ website.
And the business model, which preceded COVID, still fit as the pandemic took hold, according to Haygood.
Though the service shut down over the summer, it relaunched in August, he said.
The robots still roamed campus through the hot summer months, Cozic said.
“I saw more robots than people this summer,” she said with a laugh Tuesday afternoon just before a Starship robot wheeled past behind her.
Cozic said the partnership between Aramark, JMU and Starship is positive for all groups.
Joe Debord, manager of PC Wings on JMU’s campus, said deliveries using the robots make up about one-third of the eatery’s sales.
Aramark has a similar partnership with Starship at Arizona State University, according to Cozic.
And she and Haygood said JMU students seem to like the robots as they are rarely hassled and many social media posts and even accounts are dedicated to the charm of the machines’ daily duties and presence.
“It’s definitely a good selling point for JMU,” Cozic said.
