March for Our Lives, a student-led protest movement against gun violence in the United States, was formed in response to the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., and a march on Washington, D.C., was held on March 22, 2018.
In response to continued gun violence, including the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, another march is planned for Saturday at noon at the Washington Monument in D.C. Hundreds of “sister” marches and rallies are planned for the same day in localities throughout the country, including the Shenandoah Valley.
“I don’t think anybody wants to keep living like this,” said Liz Howley, group leader of Moms Demand Action Harrisonburg. “I’m glad that people are galvanized right now.”
The Harrisonburg Democratic Committee is hosting a March for Our Lives Rally on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at its headquarters at 850 W. Market St. The event will feature speeches by Mayor Deanna Reed, Howley and Jennifer Lewis, the Democratic nominee for Virginia’s 6th Congressional District.
"Nothing is going to change until we have change in leadership," Lewis said. "These folks are refusing to come to the table when it comes to gun control."
Lewis said incumbent Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, offered "thoughts and prayers" in response to the Uvalde shooting, while failing to support gun control measures to address the gun violence epidemic.
Marches are planned throughout the state in Virginia Beach, Leesburg, Fauquier County and Charlottesville. In Staunton, there will be a March for Our Lives on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Augusta County Courthouse.
Moms Demand Action Harrisonburg formed in 2018 after the Parkland school shooting, Howley said. Her motivation, Howley said, was keeping her kids safe and changing gun laws.
“I have four kids and I live in a society that seems way more dangerous than when I was a kid,” Howley said. “For all of us, it seems like it’s only a matter of time until gun violence touches your life in one way or another.”
Lewis, who's been kicking off her campaign this month, said she has worked as a mental health counselor and will advocate for red flag laws that allow authorities to temporarily seize guns from people believed to be a danger to themselves or others.
Howley said attendees are encouraged to bring signs protesting gun violence. Anyone concerned about gun violence is encouraged to attend regardless of their political party, Howley said.
“This is an issue where we can really come together and make a difference, so it’s open to everybody,” Howley said. “We just want to encourage people to come out and show support.”
