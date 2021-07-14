Del. Hala Ayala, D-Prince William, Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, toured Harrisonburg’s Northeast neighborhood on Tuesday.
Ayala met with Angela Rouse, executive director of the Roberta Webb Child Care Center, at the day care, Karen Thomas of the Northeast Neighborhood Association at the Newtown Cemetery and the Dallard-Newman House, and Stephanie Howard, supervisor of the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center, at the facility.
Ayala told Rouse she felt an instant connection as the delegate had helped with her mother’s in-home child care business while she was growing up.
“This reminds me of things my mother did to make ends meet,” Ayala said.
Rouse said multiple issues face child care providers, such as competing with the high wages offered at other businesses and being able to offer enough services at a reasonable price for parents who need to go to work. She also said there are bureaucratic difficulties, such as with applications for food grants.
At Newtown Cemetery, Ayala listened to Mayor Deanna Reed and Thomas explain the history of the cemetery and efforts to preserve and improve the site. She also heard about efforts to turn the Dallard-Newman House into a museum and community center.
If Ayala or her opponent in November’s election, Republican Winsome Sears, win, they will become the first minority woman to hold a statewide office in Virginia.
Representation of different races is important in leadership positions, Ayala said. But she said issues that will be addressed by the three Democratic statewide candidates are universal to all Virginians and thus there is not an issue with all three being from the same region.
“Our issues are your issues — community issues, family issues, working family issues,” Ayala said.
All three Democratic candidates for statewide office are from Northern Virginia, while the Republican candidates live in Northern Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley and Tidewater.
Health care is a major issue Democrats want to continue to tackle if they retain the statehouse and governor’s mansion, according to Ayala.
“We expanded Medicaid to 500,000 Virginians. We’ve still got 700,000 Virginians still in need of access to affordable health care, and we’re going to continue to fight for that,” she said. “I think this is the success of two years of a Democratic majority, and we’re going continue to build on that.”
Reed, City Council member Sal Romero and Harrisonburg Democratic Committee Chair Alleyn Harned joined Ayala on her tour.
Ayala is one of three statewide Democratic candidates to visit Harrisonburg’s historically Black neighborhood this year.
In late May, gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe visited Newtown Cemetery and the Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project before hosting a health care roundtable outside the city limits at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Failed Democratic gubernatorial primary candidate Jennifer McClellan also visited the Roberta Webb Childcare Center in late April.
