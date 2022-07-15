State authorities are proposing to take action against a Harrisonburg food facility after it violated Virginia’s water control law.
According to state documents, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality is proposing an enforcement action for Springdale, Ark.-based George’s Foods for violations of the State Water Control Law that includes a fine over $200,000.
The control order, issued by DEQ, states that authorities were notified of a petroleum sheen on Blacks Run in downtown Harrisonburg on Oct. 29, 2017. In January 2018, DEQ staff further investigated Blacks Run, near Liberty Street, and found a “significant volume” of petroleum-saturated gravel at a storm drain outfall.
DEQ staff also found evidence of diesel within several storm sewer manholes, extending north to Mount Clinton Pike, according to the report.
A state lead contractor in February 2018 found approximately 353 gallons of diesel fuel recovered from the storm drain between the George’s facility and the outfall.
On Feb. 7, 2018, DEQ requested George’s to undergo a line tightness test on its above-ground storage tank system. About a week later, George’s reported a failed test in its underground product delivery line from the storage tank system.
Approximately 189 tons of petroleum-impacted gravel were removed from the storm drain outfall and were properly disposed of off-site, according to the control order.
George’s officials notified DEQ in May 2018 that a cracked underground product delivery line appeared to be the cause of the discharge.
Based on the results from the previous investigations, DEQ concluded that George’s violated state code by discharging oil into or upon state waters, lands or storm drain systems. The company will pay a $220,320 civil charge.
George’s has agreed to pay the charge and complete environmental remediation projects.
