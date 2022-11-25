In June, the city purchased a property with plans to turn it into a low-barrier shelter for people experiencing homelessness. This month, a group of architects and engineers are getting started on plans for the long-awaited space.
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Amy Snider assistant to the city manager and project manager, presented an update.
“This has been described as the homeless services center,” said Snider, who was named acting deputy city manager at the meeting. “I anticipate at a future point I’ll be standing before you all with ideas for something else to name this project.”
Architects from MTFA Architecture, located in Arlington, mechanical and electrical engineers from 2RW, with offices in Charlottesville and Fairfax, and civil engineers from Monteverde Engineering and Design Studio are leading the project.
The city selected the companies as a package deal, Michael Parks, city spokesperson, said.
MTFA has designed community resource spaces before, such as the Arlington County Homeless Services Center, which has similar features to those planned for Harrisonburg’s shelter.
The shelter, located at 1111 N. Main St., will be in a 6,730-square-foot, two-story building that used to be owned by Shenandoah Presbytery.
Snider said the two-story building will most likely be used for office space or conference rooms, and an additional space will be built for the shelter.
A bus stop is located directly in front of the building and another stop is farther down the road, according to site plans.
The facility will act as an overnight low-barrier emergency shelter and a daytime drop-in center, operating 365 days a year with 100 beds, 75 permanent and 25 for colder months, Snider said.
“[We] don’t anticipate that all of those beds would be filled the day that the door opens,” Snider said. “We just want to make sure that we’re designing the facility to accommodate the future population growth that we know we’re going to have.”
There will be sleeping quarters for men and women and private space for overnight employees.
There will be storage facilities, showers, bathrooms and laundry facilities. Other rooms include a kitchen, dining hall, lounge room, enclosed outdoor recreation space and more.
Construction will happen in two phases, the first phase being high priority.
The city wants to make sure the facility “is open for cold weather moving in next year, at least to the point where people can shower and sleep,” Parks said.
Sleeping quarters, showers and bathrooms are planned to be completed and open by Nov. 1. All other components should be done by Sept. 1, 2024.
Snider said that while this is an aggressive timeline, they are going to push for the Nov. 1 opening.
The shelter’s timeline will be determined by construction bids; potential manufacturing delays could things.
Bidding is scheduled to take place in April. Construction for phase one is slated to begin in May.
Parks said the building and grounds are being inspected while the companies work on a design.
City staff proposed that the city act as a landlord, leasing the building at no cost and paying for building management.
Staff also suggested redirecting $100,000 from the Civic and Community Organization Grant, a $500,000 allotment for nonprofits, to fund the homeless services center.
City Council member Chris Jones asked if there will be any type of security hired for the building. Snider said there are no plans at this point, but she will look into it.
Council member Laura Dent said she was impressed by the designer’s trauma-sensitive plans for the space, such as enclosed beds to give guests privacy.
In their plans, designers will focus on six trauma-informed design principles: empowerment, connection, security, privacy, acoustics and wellness.
Minimal crowds, a connection to the outdoors and clear signage are some specific examples.
Council member Sal Romero asked what agencies and programs would be brought in to help transition people out of homelessness.
Snider said programs would be assessed as proposed.
No action was taken at Tuesday’s meeting.
Discussions about the need for a permanent year-round homeless shelter began about three years ago, Snider said, and the pandemic exacerbated that need.
The next step in the process will be sending out a request for proposals, both for daytime programming in the shelter and overnight services, Parks said.
Snider said the overnight operator would be responsible for providing guests a place to sleep and dinner.
The daytime operator would be responsible for taking care of the shelter for drop-in visitors.
According to its website, Open Doors anticipates operating the homeless services center once the project is complete.
Open Doors is the city’s only low-barrier shelter and rotates operations out of churches and faith organizations since it started in 2007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.