Two proposed housing developments will be considered by the Harrisonburg Planning Commission at its meeting next week.
Northside LLC and Joseph and Linda Moore are seeking to rezone 5 acres along the southwest side of the Mount Clinton Pike, North Main Street and Vine Street intersection, between Mount Clinton Pike and Wilson Avenue.
A special-use permit application was also filed to allow town houses to be built.
In their application letter, the applicants wrote that the property “will present an attractive neighborhood on the north end of town.”
“The proposed rezoned property is planned as townhomes instead of multifamily multi-unit apartment buildings to integrate with the current nature of the surrounding neighborhood,” the applicants wrote. “This development will benefit the City of Harrisonburg by helping to alleviate the increasing need of housing in the surrounding area.”
According to a draft site plan, 84 town house units are proposed. Thirty units would be on the south side of Wilson Avenue, and the remaining 54 would be on the north side of Wilson Avenue between Mount Clinton Pike. There would be 170 parking spaces, according to the draft.
The proposal would require improvements on Wilson Avenue and installation of public utilities, the applicants said.
The applicants propose interconnected pedestrian routes to and from the development. Most of the development is set back from the Mount Clinton Pike and North Main Street corridor and therefore in “ideal locations for residences,” the applicants wrote.
Applicants also said the development is consistent with the comprehensive plan.
Some of the property is zoned for medium-density residential and industrial use.
Waterman Self-Storage
New Venture Partners is requesting to rezone 1.36 acres at 675, 705, 715 and 745 North Dogwood Drive and 860 Waterman Drive. Just under an acre of the property would be rezoned for high-density residential use, and 0.36 acres would be for industrial use, according to city documents.
The properties are vacant.
According to city documents, New Venture Partners plans eight town house-style buildings, with two apartments in each building. The portion zoned for industrial use would have 3,520 square feet of mini-storage space.
A representative from New Venture Partners wrote in a letter that the property would provide “much needed rental housing,” and the town house-style complex “aims at integrating or fitting in with the current nature of the neighborhood.”
The development would provide a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for rent.
If approved, New Venture Partners would agree to install a 5-foot tall fence and vegetative screening along Dogwood Drive for the industrial part of the property. Town house units would be occupied by a single family or no more than three unrelated individuals. There would be one and a half parking spaces for each unit, totaling 28 spaces.
A public hearing for both developments will be held at the Planning Commission’s Aug. 10 meeting.
