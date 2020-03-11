Harrisonburg Dialysis and WHSV’s Bob Corso were named the Harriet Tubman Commemorative Leadership Award winners during the nonprofit organization’s annual Tubman Day celebration Monday.
Harrisonburg Dialysis has been serving the area for over 40 years and Corso, a graduate of William & Mary, is best known for anchoring WHSV’s News at Six and his One-on-One segments.
The Harriet Tubman Cultural Center is an educational and advocacy organization named for the early 19th-century escaped slave who helped lead others to freedom using a string of safe houses known as the Underground Railroad. It has handed out its annual award since 2010.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.