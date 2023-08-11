Safety precautions should be taken when digging beneath the ground, the Virginia Utility Protection Service said. Underground electric, communications, natural gas, water and sewer lines can be struck, and this could cause harm to individuals and property.
Virginia 811 was created to address these concerns. Friday, Aug. 11, is National Safe Digging Day and Virginia Utility Protection Service is putting out a reminder of the importance of contacting Virginia 811 before digging.
Virginia 811
Virginia Utility Protection Service, commonly called Virginia 811, is a not-for-profit organization and the designated one-call notification center for Virginia, according to a news release by Kimberly Swope Communications and Brand Supervisor for Virginia 811.
Virginia 811 was created by Virginia’s utilities to protect their underground facilities, it helps prevent damage to underground utilities and promoting safety in excavation, said the news release. Virginia 811 provides a service by facilitating the communication between excavators and locators, operating a 24/7 call center, receiving locate requests and dispatching notifications to utility owners across the Commonwealth, according to the news release.
“Our unwavering mission at Virginia 811 is to keep Virginians safe when digging. 811 Day is a great reminder to homeowners and professionals alike to contact 811 before digging to help eliminate the risk of striking an underground utility line,” said Scott Crawford, President, and CEO for Virginia 811 in the news release. “It’s the only way to know where public utilities are buried in your area.”
Whether a professional excavator is using mechanized equipment, or a homeowner is doing their own project, it is important to contact Virginia 811 before digging, to ensure safety, said the news release.
Every few minutes in the U.S. buried utilities are hit.
“Many homeowners are often surprised to learn that seemingly simple projects such as landscaping, fencing, or mailbox installation can become dangerous and disruptive when they dig without knowing the location of underground utility lines, which may include electric, communications, natural gas, water, and sewer lines. Knowing where these lines are beforehand prevents injuries, property damage, and service outages,” stated the news release.
Before a digging project begins, regardless of the size of the project, people can call Virginia 811 to submit a locate request, according to the news release. This can be done online at VA811.com or by calling 811.
National Safe Digging Day
Friday, Aug. 11, is National Safe Digging Day or 811 day. The annual campaign brings attention to the workers who keep Virginia’s utilities safe while digging and is a reminder to always contact Virginia 811 before you dig, according to a news release.
Virginia 811 has a week of festivities planned to celebrate 811 Day at various community events throughout the state. The celebration includes engaging sponsorship activities, from minor league baseball games in Richmond, Norfolk and Salem to the Franklin-Southampton County Fair and the Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway, per the news release.
For the second consecutive year, Virginia 811 has partnered with Papa Johns Pizza for 811 Day, with Virginia Natural Gas serving as a partner sponsor, according to the news release.
The Public Awareness and Training, PAT, team at Virginia 811, plays a role in the celebration, stated the news release. The PAT team will embark on surprise statewide work site stops throughout the week, delivering Papa Johns pizza, cold beverages and VA811 swag.
The gestures of appreciation are aimed at expressing gratitude to stakeholders who prioritize safety and the protection of underground utilities during excavation activities, according to the news release.
For more information about 811 Day efforts visit VA811.com/VA811Day/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.