Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday that his administration will host a diversity, equity and inclusion forum in Harrisonburg, along with other communities, as part of Virginia’s first-ever “Strategic Plan for Diversity and Inclusive Excellence.”
The event will take place March 18 at Harrisonburg City Hall and will last from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Those interested in attending can register on the governor’s website by searching diversity forum.
During the forum, participants will engage with the volunteer executive steering committee, while providing suggestions and feedback to help inform the development of a framework that will foster collective and tangible change and guide the state’s efforts to address statewide inequities.
The forum is also taking place in Norfolk, Charlottesville, Falls Church and Bristol.
