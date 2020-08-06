Stephanie Stotts has lived in the Lineweaver Apartments in downtown Harrisonburg for five years, where Thursday in her one-bedroom apartment, she pored over piles documents and records she kept detailing her conflict with the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority staff.
Stotts, who was transitioning out of homelessness, said she ran into problems immediately with staff, and by 2016 reached out directly to Director Michael Wong.
Over her time in HRHA properties, she kept many records of her complaints, invoices, communications and work orders with the authority, the Harrisonburg Police Department, and even state watchdog groups.
However, nearly a dozen other HRHA tenants of different properties the Daily News-Record spoke with on Wednesday said they had positive views on the authority and its staff.
But Stotts said she was suspicious of the others’ stances due to fear of retaliation and eviction by the authority if they did not speak well of HRHA.
“Folks are scared. I’m not,” Stotts said. “I have no interest other than to see justice done.”
Allegations similar to Stotts’ were aired during a City Council meeting last week, prompting Mayor Deanna Reed and Councilman Chris Jones to criticize HRHA and discuss the lack of authority council has over Wong. Jones emphasized the need for a response from the HRHA board about the claims.
Wong said he was surprised to hear Stotts’ complaints because they had discussed her issues in the past. Stotts said she and Reed met with Wong in the fall, shortly before the state became involved in the matter.
“I thought it was resolved, but apparently not,” Wong said.
On Thursday, Stotts prepared and signed a notarized document that allowed the Daily News-Record to speak with Wong directly about Stotts’ case and past complaints with the authority.
Wong also provided documentation in response to Stotts’ claims.
One of her most serious complaints was that of an alleged assault, which was captured on camera, according to Stotts and Wong. Stotts is concerned that the resident who she claimed assaulted her still resides in the building.
Wong said the grounds for eviction from the property are strict and the resident cannot be evicted without having been found guilty.
The tape of the incident was turned over to police, but officers did not pursue charges, according to Wong, thus not giving grounds for the resident’s eviction.
Stotts was able to obtain a protective order, which the alleged assailant was informed of by Lineweaver property manager Lisa Benasher, according to an October 2019 email from Benasher to Wong describing the event from the previous year.
The man denied any wrongdoing and told Benasher he “never speaks with [Stotts], doesn’t see her in the building and that he felt like she was targeting him for harassment or stalking,” Benasher said in her email.
In summer 2019, Stotts said, she hosted an event to bring together other residents worried about the conditions in Lineweaver.
After the event, Stotts alleges HRHA staff retaliated against her in various ways, such as imposing fines inappropriately quickly or for unfair reasons.
Wong denied the allegations. He said that when Stotts violated rules, she was first asked, then told and finally required to comply with the rules.
By the fall, Stotts said, she and Reed had a meeting with Wong to discuss the history of issues and complaints at the building.
Reed could not be reached for comment Thursday evening.
A formal investigation between Stotts and HRHA and Benasher was filed with the Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation on Oct. 7, 2019, according to documents and Mary Broz-Vaughan, the director of the department.
The case, still under investigation, alleges discriminatory terms and conditions of rental, interference and intimidation because of sex and race or color, according to documents.
Broz-Vaughan said she could provide no more information about the case as the investigation is ongoing.
